Season ends for North's Nick Walters, two from Le Mars reach the podium

DES MOINES, Iowa — North's Nick Walters was two points away from tying the match in the third period against Fort Dodge's Brooks Cowell, the same wrestler who defeated Walters for the district title.
Walters tried to get in on a couple of shots, but Cowell has a few inches on Walters and was able to fend off the attacks. Cowell got a couple of takedowns to add to his score and defeated Walters by a 10-5 decision.
The loss in the Class 3A 132-pound state semifinals ends Walters season one match short of earning a spot on the podium, which he reached last season as a sophomore.
"I gave it a good shot. I'm not disappointed. I went out there, I wanted it, I never accept defeat," Walters said. "I went for something big at the end, got caught. I'm not disappointed."
The North junior finished in eighth place at 120 pounds last season. In this trip to state, Walters went 1-2 to miss out on the podium by a narrow margin.
"He was on the defensive. I just have to work on getting to the legs and having good upperbody defense," Walters said. "This is going to motivate me a lot. My senior year, I want to make it the best I can and come back and do as good as I can. I always enjoy wrestling, it's why I've done it for so long. Come back here one more time and have fun again."
Le Mars sends 2 to podium
Le Mars' Jake Francksen-Small had a tough task in his 160-pound quarterfinal against top-ranked Caleb Helgeson of Johnston. Helgeson got into his offense early and had a 24-9 tech fall at the 3:33 point of the match.
Francksen-Small bounced back with what seemed like an easy 10-1 major decision in his wrestleback, earning the senior a spot on the podium for the first time in his career.
"It just feels so good. It's a weight off your shoulders," Francksen-Small said. "One match at a time. We are shooting for third but gotta regroup and refocus. That's all I am worried about right now. My tattoo that I have is for my grandma who passed away about a year ago. To go out and do that for her, that was pretty cool."
The key for the Northwestern recruit after his quarterfinal match was just to flush it out of his memory.
"That quarters match, that kid is an absolute hammer. I gave it my best effort, that's all I could do," Francksen-Small said. "After that match, I immediately forgot about it. It has no implications on the next match. Immediately forget about it. My coaches and teammates did an awesome job of keeping me calm and loose so I could wrestle the best I could."
It didn't take Francksen-Small to take control of his wrestleback. He got a quick takedown and never let Derry back in the match.
"I think that was one of my better matches, I was in control from start to finish. It felt pretty good. (The first takedown) sets the tempo for the whole match," Francksen-Small said. "It was a slide-by and I love that move. To go out and get it right away, immediately in my mind I knew I got this. I knew if I could get a slide-by that quick, I got him right where I want him."
Francksen-Small will wrestle for seventh place on Saturday morning.
Le Mars' Colton Hoag faced No. 2 Griffin Gammell of Waukee in his 182-pound quarterfinal. Hoag didn't allow Gammell to get into his offense in the first period and even got in on a shot late. But Gammell took over in the second period and built a 4-1 lead as he went on to beat Hoag 7-1.
The Bulldog junior bounced back in his wrestleback, jumping out to a 7-1 lead against Indianola's Caleb Watson. Hoag did get in a bit of trouble at one point but held on for a 14-8 decision to earn a spot on the podium.
Hoag will wrestle for seventh place on Saturday morning.
Spencer's Case Cauthron lost his 106 wrestleback and the junior saw his season end with a 24-12 record. Storm Lake's Colton Dreith lost his 195 wrestleback and the Morningside football recruit ends his senior season with a 30-6 record.