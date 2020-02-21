Season ends for North's Nick Walters, two from Le Mars reach the podium

Le Mars' Jake Francksen-Small had a tough task in his 160-pound quarterfinal against top-ranked Caleb Helgeson of Johnston. Helgeson got into his offense early and had a 24-9 tech fall at the 3:33 point of the match.

Francksen-Small bounced back with what seemed like an easy 10-1 major decision in his wrestleback, earning the senior a spot on the podium for the first time in his career.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"It just feels so good. It's a weight off your shoulders," Francksen-Small said. "One match at a time. We are shooting for third but gotta regroup and refocus. That's all I am worried about right now. My tattoo that I have is for my grandma who passed away about a year ago. To go out and do that for her, that was pretty cool."

The key for the Northwestern recruit after his quarterfinal match was just to flush it out of his memory.

"That quarters match, that kid is an absolute hammer. I gave it my best effort, that's all I could do," Francksen-Small said. "After that match, I immediately forgot about it. It has no implications on the next match. Immediately forget about it. My coaches and teammates did an awesome job of keeping me calm and loose so I could wrestle the best I could."