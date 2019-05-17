South Sioux boys track coach Sean Fitzsimmons has been able to lean on his senior class this season. No matter the event, Fitzsimmons said there is a senior that has pushed the group.
Out of the seven state qualifiers South Sioux has, four are seniors - Ahmed Bare, Dylan McGuire, Alex Sotelo and Weston Wilson. It's the first trip to the Class B NSAA state tournament at Burke Stadium in Omaha for all four.
Juniors Awnan Bouvilom and Diego Perez Becerra and sophomore Juan Balderas are the Cardinals three other state qualifiers. It's the first trip to the state meet for all seven athletes.
While those four seniors were the ones to qualify for state, Fitzsimmons said the whole senior class played a key role on the team this season.
"When it comes to sprints or distances or jumps, we have at least one senior in that group and whatever that group is, they've been willing to compete and score points for the team," Fitzsimmons said. "That's why we have had the success we've had. The past few years, we missed those senior pieces and this year, the seniors are why we've had this success.
"Most of those guys have been out for four years and it's been exciting to see them have that success that they deserve."
The 4x800 is the top event at state for the South Sioux boys with Bare, McGuire, Balderas and Perez Becerra. The group goes into the state meet with a qualifying time of 8:31.36.
Gering ran the best time coming into the state meet at 8:21.04. The Cardinals time is the ninth-best coming in and Fitzsimmons thinks the team has a chance to place. The 4x800 team is coached by Fitzsimmons wife, Ramsey, who was a standout distance runner at the University of South Dakota.
"It's a team that's come together late in the season but being as we put them together so late, they have had a lot of success," Fitzsimmons said. "They've won the conference and district meet and beat some good teams. They can run in the mid to low 8:20's. They are ready to go faster and they have a lot of potential."
South Sioux has a qualifying time of 45.45 in the 4x100 with McGuire, Sotelo, Bouvilom and Wilson. Balderas qualified in the 800 in 2:03.46 and Bare qualified in the 1,600 in 4:46.10. Sotelo will compete in the high jump after clearing 5-9 at the district meet.
All of those events have some work in order to get on the podium. Fitzsimmons, who was a key runner for USD track and cross country, wants the athletes to go out and have fun.
"For all of them, it's the first state meet experience. Like most state meets, there is nothing like it," Fitzsimmons said. "We are excited to get there and get the young guys experience and give the senior guys the experience they worked hard for and the experience they deserve."
The Class B and D state meet starts at 3 p.m. on Friday and the Class C and A events start at 9 a.m. on Friday. Events start at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.