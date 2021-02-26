Sergeant Bluff-Luton advances to Class 3A substate final with road win over Le Mars

Defense dominated the contest between Missouri River Conference rivals that included 11 lead changes.

The last came with one minute left when Brady Schaap of SB-L put in a rebound shot, giving his team a 45-44 advantage.

Le Mars turned it over with 38.7 seconds remaining, then fouled sophomore Tyler Smith, who calmly converted two free throws.

The Bulldogs’ Alec Dreckman was fouled while shooting a 3-pointer. He missed the first of three free throws, but made the last two with 13.5 seconds left, making it 47-46.

Smith again found himself at the free throw line with 9.8 ticks left. He made the first and missed the second, setting the stage for the frantic closing seconds.

"We have great respect for Le Mars, what an amazing group of players and coaches,” Vander Schaaf said. “We knew coming in here that it would take our absolute best effort and that’s what it took to barely get it done.

“Our kids were so gutsy. Le Mars came out hot but our defense just stayed the course and kept guarding and guarding. They’re so good at driving you and kicking, but we were really disciplined and tough.”