Sergeant Bluff-Luton advances to Class 3A substate final with road win over Le Mars

LE MARS, Iowa – An old adage rang true in a tight, tense Class 3A Iowa boys basketball substate semifinal here Thursday night.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton emerged a 48-46 winner over Le Mars, sealing the victory with a steal in the closing seconds.
The Warriors won their ninth straight, avenging two regular season losses to Le Mars.
Yes, it is difficult to beat a team three times. Especially as evenly matched as these two teams are.
“People said that to me about 50 times this week,” Sergeant Bluff-Luton Coach Adam Vander Schaaf said. “I was hoping it would be true.”
With the win, SB-L ( 15-7) advanced to a substate final Monday against Carroll (22-2) at a site to be determined.
The winner of the substate final earns a berth in the state tournament.
Le Mars, which beat the Warriors 53-48 and 53-41 earlier this season, had the ball with a chance to tie in the final seconds.
After rebounding a missed free throw, the Bulldogs called time out with eight seconds remaining. However, they were unable to get off a shot when 6-foot-10 Majok Majouk intercepted a pass.
SB-L's Majouk proceeded to cruise in for a slam dunk, but referees ruled it came after the final horn.
Defense dominated the contest between Missouri River Conference rivals that included 11 lead changes.
The last came with one minute left when Brady Schaap of SB-L put in a rebound shot, giving his team a 45-44 advantage.
Le Mars turned it over with 38.7 seconds remaining, then fouled sophomore Tyler Smith, who calmly converted two free throws.
The Bulldogs’ Alec Dreckman was fouled while shooting a 3-pointer. He missed the first of three free throws, but made the last two with 13.5 seconds left, making it 47-46.
Smith again found himself at the free throw line with 9.8 ticks left. He made the first and missed the second, setting the stage for the frantic closing seconds.
"We have great respect for Le Mars, what an amazing group of players and coaches,” Vander Schaaf said. “We knew coming in here that it would take our absolute best effort and that’s what it took to barely get it done.
“Our kids were so gutsy. Le Mars came out hot but our defense just stayed the course and kept guarding and guarding. They’re so good at driving you and kicking, but we were really disciplined and tough.”
Le Mars, which finished the season 17-6, made five of seven 3-pointers in the first half. The hosts led 16-12 after one quarter and 28-23 at halftime.
The Warriors turned the tables in the third quarter, outscoring Le Mars 14-6 while limiting the Bulldogs to four shots.
Le Mars trailed 37-34 after three, but tied it twice in the fourth and took a 42-40 lead with three minutes left when Alec Dreckman scored off a steal.
Majouk drained a 3-pointer with 2:20 left and Le Mars took its final lead on two free throws by Brady Williams at the 1:21 mark.
“It was a good high school basketball game, we just didn’t make the plays at the end,” Le Mars Coach Dave Irwin said. “Some turnovers bothered us and some offensive rebounds, but more importantly, their length really bothered us.
“When you’re 6-10 and 6-8 you can recover. We just weren’t able to get the clean looks we needed to get.”
Schaap led SB-L with 12 points and five rebounds, while Majouk and 6-foot-8 Jake Layman added 11 points apiece. Majouk and Layman will each play at NCAA Division II Southwest Minnesota State.
“Coach felt we had a mismatch inside so I took that role and felt like I did a good job,” Schaap said. “We’ve been waiting to beat those guys all year. They beat us twice but we knew we had what it took to get it done and we did.”
Dreckman – one of three senior starters for Le Mars – scored a game-high 21 points. Williams, a junior, tacked on 13 points.
“We had our opportunities, but they took advantage of the opportunities we gave them,” Irwin said. “It’s no fun, especially when you lose guys who have been a part of the program for four years. This is a tough one, especially at home. But it’s not like we got beat by a slouch, they’re a team that’s been very good for four or five years now.”
For the record, the schools had split their previous six matchups heading into this game.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton now earns a rematch with Carroll, which it beat in a substate semifinal last season en route to the 3A state championship game, which it lost by two points to Norwalk.
“They’re a great team too,” Vander Schaaf said. “I know they’re a fast, skilled team, so we’ll have another challenge.”