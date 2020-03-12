Sergeant Bluff-Luton advances to Class 3A championship game with win over Clear Creek-Amana

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Length matters at the state tournament, and the Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School basketball team showed it in full force Thursday at the Class 3A semifinals.
The Warriors (16-10) made their size known in the second half in a 55-46 win over Clear Creek-Amana at Wells Fargo Arena.
The Clippers were 5-for-24 in the second half, and the Warriors held the Clippers scoreless for nearly three minutes in the fourth quarter.
That helped spark a 10-2 run for the Warriors, and made 4 of 5 shots as well as making 11 of 16 free throws in the fourth quarter.
CC-A made just 3 of 14 shots in the final eight minutes.
“I was pleased with our fight and our competitive spirit,” Warriors coach Adam Vander Schaaf said. “I thought we guarded really well and competed. CCA is a scrappy team, and we just had to keep grinding.”
Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s three tallest players also scored in double figures.
Daniel Wright, the Warriors’ tallest member at 6-foot-8, scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. With those 10 boards, Wright became the school’s all-time leading rebounder with 607. Wright passed Cole Croston, who had 600 rebounds.
Wright, a University of Wisconsin football commit, now has 607 rebounds with one more game to go in his basketball career.
Majok Majouk and Jake Layman, both listed at 6-7, also scored 10 points each. Majouk had seven rebounds, Layman had two.
Layman played tight defense along with smart defensive play. In Tuesday’s win over Pella, Layman fouled out about midway through the third quarter.
Layman got close to fouling out, as he was charged with his fourth foul with 3:58 remaining in the game, and he played in 18 minutes.
Layman made those 18 minutes count.
“I try not to let it get to my head,” Layman said. “I play the best I can and do anything I can to help my team. I don’t let it get to a mental thing. I just focus on the next play.”
Layman didn’t commit his fifth foul in the final 3:58, and he scored three pivotal points in that final stretch.
“I’m a team captain, and I think I knew what to do,” Layman said. “It was nice to have (Vander Schaaf) trust me and stay out there.”
Clear Creek-Amana coach Brandon Clubb knew Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s length was going to be a challenge and thought that was the difference in the fourth quarter.
“Their length bothered us more than what it did in the first half,” Clubb said. “They’re that long. It got to us in the second half. It got to them a little more than what we wanted them to. I thought our guys did a decent job in the first half, but it just got to us.”
With 2:28 to go, the Warriors led 27-20. The Clippers shot 52 percent in the first half, and made nine shots inside the 3-point line. They had 10 points in the paint.
Clear Creek-Amana closed out the final 1:32 on a 10-0 run.
Seven of those 10 points came in the paint.
The Clippers started off the run with a tip-in by junior T.J. Bollers.
Christian Withrow, who led CC-A with 17 points, then hit a layup with 1:07 left in the second quarter.
Majouk fouled Withrow on the made basket, and Withrow made the free throw.
Nick O’Connor gave the Clippers the lead with 40 seconds left on a 3-pointer and the Clippers’ last basket of the half came with 7 seconds remaining on a second Withrow layup.
The Warriors figured out they had to grind defensively in the second half a little harder after allowing a 10-0 run to end the half.
“I think we started off playing our game, then in the second quarter, I think we drifted away from it,” Layman said. “That’s when they went on their run. It was good to get in the locker room at halftime and talk things out. We knew watching the film that they were a team that could make a run at any moment.”
Another championship chance
If SB-L wins on Friday, it’ll be a well-earned win.
The Warriors will face Norwalk at 6:45 p.m. Friday. Norwalk is the top seed in the tournament, and it also has the top scorer in the state, senior Bowen Born.
Born recorded a double-double on Thursday, as the Northern iowa basketball commit had 34 points and 11 assists.
Vander Schaaf knows it’s going to be a big challenge beating Norwalk.
“We can certainly look at some video,” Vander Schaaf said. “I don’t think you stop a player like him. You hope that he doesn’t completely go off. They have other players go off, too. We’ll try to be solid. We’ll make them earn everything they get.”