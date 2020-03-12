Sergeant Bluff-Luton advances to Class 3A championship game with win over Clear Creek-Amana

Majok Majouk and Jake Layman, both listed at 6-7, also scored 10 points each. Majouk had seven rebounds, Layman had two.

Layman played tight defense along with smart defensive play. In Tuesday’s win over Pella, Layman fouled out about midway through the third quarter.

Layman got close to fouling out, as he was charged with his fourth foul with 3:58 remaining in the game, and he played in 18 minutes.

Layman made those 18 minutes count.

“I try not to let it get to my head,” Layman said. “I play the best I can and do anything I can to help my team. I don’t let it get to a mental thing. I just focus on the next play.”

Layman didn’t commit his fifth foul in the final 3:58, and he scored three pivotal points in that final stretch.

“I’m a team captain, and I think I knew what to do,” Layman said. “It was nice to have (Vander Schaaf) trust me and stay out there.”

Clear Creek-Amana coach Brandon Clubb knew Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s length was going to be a challenge and thought that was the difference in the fourth quarter.