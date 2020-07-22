Sergeant Bluff-Luton advances to state with substate win over MOC-Floyd Valley

Stangel, the son of former University of South Dakota track and field runner Jim Stangel, served as a courtesy runner for pitcher Daniel Wright.

“It was very exciting to see the ball on the ground and that they called a balk,” Stangel said. “I gave everyone a hug coming back into the dugout. It was awesome.”

Nelson wasn’t afraid to push the dice on the bases on Wednesday, especially with Stangel.

“Stangel is the fastest guy on our team,” Nelson said. “We’re so blessed to have him back this summer after last year being at the air guard. He is a complete weapon on the bases and he was able to come through for us.”

That wasn’t the only time the Warriors were aggressive on the bases.

In the fourth inning, Ben Freiberg was at first base and he was looking to get a stolen base. The throw from second base was an errant throw that was later kicked into shallow left field.

Freiberg made it to second, but he wanted more. He sprinted to third base, and Nelson told him to keep on going from home.

Freiberg ended up scoring from first base.