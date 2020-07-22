Sergeant Bluff-Luton advances to state with win over MOC-Floyd Valley

SERGEANT BLUFF – Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School senior Josh Stangel was nervous standing on third base, but he was ready to do what baseball coach Matt Nelson instructed.
Stangel was about to steal home in the third inning of a 6-1 Class 3A substate win over MOC-Floyd Valley. The Warriors weren’t afraid to use their speed on Wednesday night.
With the win, the Warriors are going to their third state tournament this academic year. SB-L also qualified for the state semifinals in football, then received runner-up honors at the Class 3A basketball tournament.
Nelson noticed that Dutchmen pitcher Colton Korver had a dip in his right shoulder when pitching in the stretch. Nelson also knew that if Korver attempted to get out of it, it’d be a balk.
Stangel needed a pitch to see it, but once he saw it a couple pitches later, he took off for home.
“I just wanted to get a good lead,” Stangel said. “I just took off. I started looking out for it, then I picked up on it.”
Stangel slid head-first into home, and he got under the Dalton Jacobsma’s glove. The ball was sitting on the ground.
The umpires also called a balk on the play, allowing Sean Owens to move from first base to second.
Stangel joked that since the Warriors didn’t get to have a track season because of COVID-19, his baserunning served as a track workout.
Stangel, the son of former University of South Dakota track and field runner Jim Stangel, served as a courtesy runner for pitcher Daniel Wright.
“It was very exciting to see the ball on the ground and that they called a balk,” Stangel said. “I gave everyone a hug coming back into the dugout. It was awesome.”
Nelson wasn’t afraid to push the dice on the bases on Wednesday, especially with Stangel.
“Stangel is the fastest guy on our team,” Nelson said. “We’re so blessed to have him back this summer after last year being at the air guard. He is a complete weapon on the bases and he was able to come through for us.”
That wasn’t the only time the Warriors were aggressive on the bases.
In the fourth inning, Ben Freiberg was at first base and he was looking to get a stolen base. The throw from second base was an errant throw that was later kicked into shallow left field.
Freiberg made it to second, but he wanted more. He sprinted to third base, and Nelson told him to keep on going from home.
Freiberg ended up scoring from first base.
“We were going to fake bunt, and I saw the ball was in the dirt, so I just took off,” Freiberg said. “I just kept going. Nelson sent me home and I was like, ‘Are you serious?’ It worked out in the end.”
Of course, the Warriors used their bats in the win, too.
In that third inning, Spencer Kleene and Sean Owens had RBI singles. In the fifth inning, Wade Phair had an RBI groundout.
Those six runs were just what Wright needed on the mound in terms of run support. Wright allowed one run on seven hits. He struck out seven batters and walked one.
Wright struck out the side in the seventh inning, and that earned him a dogpile from his teammates on the mound. Wright enjoyed that dogpile, something he’s been dreaming of this since he started playing baseball.
“(MOC-FV) was hitting the ball hard and they’re a great hitting team,” Wright said. “They’re much better than I anticipated, honestly. Our guys made plays. I tried to hit my spots the best I could and it was a gritty effort for everyone. I was mostly trying to hit my spots and get soft outs.”
The Dutchmen got their lone run in the fourth inning on a Kyle Christy RBI single.
Korver took the loss, as he allowed six runs (two earned) on seven hits in five innings. He walked two and struck out four.
Adam De Boer pitched a clean sixth inning.
Dutchmen coach Brian Wede enjoyed coaching MOC-Floyd Valley this summer.
“I’m just proud in the way they competed,” Wede said. “Baseball is a stupid game sometimes, and there were times tonight where you wonder why do we get punished. Our guys competed really well and got the barrel on the ball. They made all the plays they needed to make.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!