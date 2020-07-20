Sergeant Bluff-Luton advances to substate final with walk-off win

SERGEANT BLUFF -- Matt Nelson and the Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School baseball team didn’t think there would be late-game drama on Monday night.
The Warriors could finally take a deep breath, and they also used mental toughness to avoid a meltdown.
Spencer erased a 4-0 deficit with two outs in the seventh inning and tied the game with a single and five walks, but the Warriors benefitted from a walk in the bottom half to win the game 5-4.
With the win, the Warriors will host a Class 3A substate final at 7 p.m. Wednesday against MOC-Floyd Valley.
“To win baseball games this time of the year, you have to be mentally tough,” Nelson said. “We keep talking about every pitch is important. You can’t get too high and you can’t get too low. You have to keep playing through everything that happens.”
When Nick Muller returned to the dugout, Nelson asked the Warriors junior starting pitcher whether he was OK to pitch the seventh inning.
Unsurprisingly, Muller agreed to pitch the final inning, and Muller threw well enough to earn Nelson’s trust.
Nick Elsbecker led off the seventh with a single to left field, but Muller quickly forced two infield flyouts to be one out away from a complete-game shutout.
Griffin Garnatz forced the first walk, and Muller proceeded to walk the next three Tigers hitters. Muller took all four at-bats to full counts, but he just couldn’t close out the game.
Nelson came out the first time to just give Muller some reassurance, but after Muller gave up a base on balls to Connor Tigges, Nelson knew he had to pull Muller. The Tigers were only behind 4-2.
Nelson wanted to see Muller close it out. Muller was at 79 pitches entering the seventh inning, but pitches added up on walks.
“I had a lot of confidence in Nick,” Nelson said. “He competes very well and I wanted to see him finish that off. He ran out of gas, and we had to make a change. In the position we were in, his pitch count was fine. It was just a tough situation.”
The Warriors turned to Zac Hamilton, and that was part of a plan built before Monday’s game.
SB-L had a defensive practice on Sunday, and the Warriors scripted out Muller throwing six innings and Hamilton the seventh.
But, the Warriors weren’t expecting Hamiilton to come in with the bases loaded to avoid the Tigers taking the lead.
“That was a tough spot to be in,” Nelson said. “It got a little interesting.”
Hamilton came in and walked Devin Dirkx to make the score 4-3. During the at-bat against Colton Wilinski, Hamilton threw a pitch in the dirt that bounced off home plate, and the ball bounced high and toward the backstop.
Warriors catcher Spencer Kleene tried to get to it in time, but Tigers third-base runner Kyle Morony scored off the wild pitch.
The game was then tied at 4-4.
SB-L got out of the jam by getting a groundout to second base, which senior Trevor Stoltze fielded cleanly and threw the ball over to Daniel Wright.
Jake Massey was the Warriors’ first hitter in the bottom half. He had just seen what had happened in the previous half inning, but he didn’t change his approach. He knew all it took was one pitch to get a rally started.
“It’s all about getting that runner on,” Massey said. “My approach at the plate is that we needed a lead-off runner, and that’s why I’m in the lead-off spot.”
Massey did just that by getting a single to left field, giving teammates like seniors Deric Fitzgerald, Kleene and Wright a chance to be the heroes.
Fitzgerald forced a walk, and then Kleene reached base on an error by Tigers shortstop Gage Garnatz.
That loaded the bases for Wright.
Wright, admittedly, was looking for a fastball that he could hit far.
He did get a couple fastballs from Dirkx, who came into relief in the third inning after Elsbecker.
However, Wright was patient, and he took the game-winning walk.
“It didn’t really work out that way,” said Wright, of not getting a base hit to win the game. “They threw me four balls before three strikes, and that’s really all it took. We got the job done. It was about going out there and competing. We got the run across and that’s all that really matters.”
After the game, the Warriors met him at first base in a small huddle.
Wright hopes to be dogpiled in another huddle should the Warriors beat the Dutchmen on Wednesday. Wright will be the starting pitcher for SB-L.
“I’m excited about it,” Wright said. “We haven’t gotten over the hump in substate the last couple years. I got the ball again in front of the home crowd, and it’ll be a moment I cherish forever.”
