Sergeant Bluff-Luton advances to substate final with walk-off win

Griffin Garnatz forced the first walk, and Muller proceeded to walk the next three Tigers hitters. Muller took all four at-bats to full counts, but he just couldn’t close out the game.

Nelson came out the first time to just give Muller some reassurance, but after Muller gave up a base on balls to Connor Tigges, Nelson knew he had to pull Muller. The Tigers were only behind 4-2.

Nelson wanted to see Muller close it out. Muller was at 79 pitches entering the seventh inning, but pitches added up on walks.

“I had a lot of confidence in Nick,” Nelson said. “He competes very well and I wanted to see him finish that off. He ran out of gas, and we had to make a change. In the position we were in, his pitch count was fine. It was just a tough situation.”

The Warriors turned to Zac Hamilton, and that was part of a plan built before Monday’s game.

SB-L had a defensive practice on Sunday, and the Warriors scripted out Muller throwing six innings and Hamilton the seventh.

But, the Warriors weren’t expecting Hamiilton to come in with the bases loaded to avoid the Tigers taking the lead.

“That was a tough spot to be in,” Nelson said. “It got a little interesting.”