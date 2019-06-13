SERGEANT BLUFF – Baseball has a way of evening things out over the course of a long season.
The Sergeant Bluff-Luton baseball team has experienced that first hand of late, coming up with a pair of walk-off victories this week. The latest was a 5-4 thriller over Sioux City West in the first game of a Missouri River Conference doubleheader at home on Thursday night.
“We found ways last week to lose some of those games and had a tough skid,” SB-L coach Matt Nelson said. “And this week so far we’ve won two walk-off games. The baseball gods kind of come back to you and we’ve found ways to win even though we don’t feel like we’re playing our best yet.”
Pinch-hitter Wade Phair was the hero, bouncing an RBI single up the middle in the bottom of the seventh inning to plate Spencer Kleene with the winning run.
West took a 4-3 lead with two runs in the top of the frame before the Warriors scored twice in their final at-bats. Deric Fitzgerald opened the seventh with a four-pitch walk before Spencer Kleene laced a double just inside the left-field foul line.
After Fitzgerald came home with the tying run on a wild pitch, both Sean Owens and Daniel Wright were intentionally walked to load the bases. Phair then delivered the game-winner on a clean single off Allex Eslick.
“There are some guys in our lineup we’ve been wanting a little bit more from,” Nelson said. “I was happy for Wade because he’s a kid who really wants to be part of our lineup. So for him to get a big hit in that situation sometimes it jump starts you a little bit.”
With the win, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, ranked No. 9 in Class 3A, improved to 12-5 overall and 7-4 in the MRAC. The Warriors sent their ace, Daniel Wright, to the mound in the second game of the twin bill against West (7-7, 3-7).
The Wolverines were their own worst enemy on Thursday, committing five errors. None of the first three SB-L runs were earned.
But despite the miscues, West staged its own rally in the top of the seventh. Jesse Elgert beat out an infield single and was sacrificed to second by Matt Elgert, then scored the tying run on a single up the middle by freshman Brady Larson.
Pinch-hitter Dylan Cooper reached on an error and Jaren Hollingshead walked before Colby Nieman laid down a sacrifice bunt, sending Larson home with the go-ahead tally.
West broke a scoreless tie with two in the fourth, one on a sacrifice fly by Jesse Elgert and the other on a throwing error. SB-L took advantage of two errors after Kleene led off the bottom of the fourth with a double to deep center, scoring twice to tie.
Both pitchers went the distance on the mound, with Cody Salker picking up the victory. Salker spaced six hits, struck out six and issued only a seventh-inning walk. Colby Nieman, the hard-luck loser, gave up seven hits.
Kleene had two doubles and reached base four times, scoring twice. Jacob Massey collected two hits two nights after delivering a walk-off single in a 6-5 win over Storm Lake on Tuesday. SB-L trailed 5-0 in that game before scoring five runs in the sixth to tie.
“It seems like that’s baseball any more, the team that makes the least mistakes wins,” Nelson said. “If we can take advantage of errors, find a way to score a few runs and scratch a couple across that’s big.”