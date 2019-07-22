SB-L's Daniel Wright smiles while trotting down the third base line towards home after belting a third-inning home run during Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs Spencer Class 3A substate baseball action played Monday in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa.
Spencer's Griffin Garnatz is safe at second as SB-L's Deric Fitzgerald reaches try to make the tag during Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs Spencer Class 3A substate baseball action played Monday in Sergeant Bluff.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
SB-L's Trevor Stoltze catches an infield fly ball during Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs Spencer Class 3A substate baseball action played Monday in Sergeant Bluff.
SERGEANT BLUFF — The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School baseball team played long ball Monday night, moving to within a victory of a trip to the Iowa state baseball tournament.
The Warriors slugged three home runs while disposing of Spencer 13-3 in five innings in a Class 3A district final. SB-L rang up all of its runs in two innings while advancing to a substate final Wednesday.
Familiar foes Sergeant Bluff-Luton (26-13) and Sioux City Bishop Heelan (28-10) will tangle at North High for a trip to state. Heelan downed Storm Lake 7-4 in another district final Monday.
Nobody has been swinging a hotter bat for the Warriors than Spencer Kleene, who homered in his third straight game. Kleene, a junior catcher, socked a two-run shot during an eight-run fifth inning and has driven in at least one run in each of the last eight games.
“I’m just trying to keep it simple and get a fastball that I like,” Kleene said. “I’m just trying to do my job and help my team win.”
Spencer coach Brian Dirkx talks with pitcher Ryan Boyd on the mound during Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs Spencer Class 3A substate baseball action played Monday, July 22, 2019, in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa. At right is Spencer's Marcus Klemme (22).
Spencer's Ryan Boyd can't get a handle on the ball as it bounces past him during Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs Spencer Class 3A substate baseball action played Monday, July 22, 2019, in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa.
Spencer's Ryan Boyd beats the throw to SB-L's Daniel Wright as he survives a pickoff attempt during Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs Spencer Class 3A substate baseball action played Monday, July 22, 2019, in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa.
Spencer's Michael Storey makes the out at first as SB-L's Ben Freiberg tries to beat the throw during Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs Spencer Class 3A substate baseball action played Monday, July 22, 2019, in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa.
Kleene, who went into the game batting a robust .450, hit his eighth homer of the season and ran his RBI total to 60.
Daniel Wright was the first to clear the fences, connecting for a three-run shot during a five-run third inning after Spencer had taken an early 2-0 lead. Carter Schumacher unloaded his first homer of the season, a grand slam, in the fifth.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton won for the 11th time in its last 12 games and defeated Spencer for the second time in a week.
“I was nervous this morning when I woke up because second round games always get a little funky, you can’t really throw your ace so you never know what’s going to happen,” Sergeant Bluff-Luton Coach Matt Nelson said. “But then we took BP (batting practice) and we hit it today so I was kind of feeling like we had a chance to get after it.”
Bishop Heelan's Ben Dixon hits the ball to get on base during a high school baseball game against Sergeant Bluff-Luton in Sioux City, Iowa on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Trevor Stoltze outs Bishop Heelan's Christian Velasquez at second base during a high school baseball game in Sioux City, Iowa on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
It was Spencer, however, that struck first with a pair in the third inning. Marcus Klemme lined an RBI single to left field and Connor Tigges drew a bases loaded walk. The Tigers, though, left the bases loaded in that frame and again in the fourth, although they scored their only other run in that frame.
In between, Kleene knocked in SB-L’s first run on a fielders choice and Wright slammed his second home run of the season, a line shot over the fence in right-center, making it 4-2. The Warriors extended their advantage to three on an RBI single by Ben Freiberg.
Cody Salker pitched all five innings for SB-L and although he didn’t have his best stuff, battled enough for his teammates to pick him up offensively.
The Warriors sent 12 batters to the plate in the eight-run fifth, ending the game on a double to the gap in left-center by Wade Phair that scored Wright all the way from first base.
Phair walked to start the fifth and pinch-runner Bryce Click stole second. He scored on a single by Sean Owens and after Freiberg beat out a bunt single and Trevor Stoltze walked, Schumacher cleared the bases with the grand slam.
“We kind of live and die with the long ball sometimes, especially at our park, and took advantage of it tonight,” Nelson said. “The only thing Spencer struggles with is being over aggressive. I tell him you’re a good enough swinger you can battle with a guy with two outs. If he gets a 3-0 count he’s a different type of kid and we’re not going to have him take the pitch, we’re going to see if he can hit it out of the park.”
Sergeant Bluff-Luton wound up with 10 hits in the abbreviated contest, while Salker spaced seven hits. Spencer used three different pitchers.
“My arm is about ready to fall off from all the batting practice I’ve been throwing,” Nelson said. “But they’re swinging it and have good approaches, especially the bottom half of the order, which has come around the last half of the season and figured out how to get on base to extend innings and get us to the top of the order.”
Leadoff hitter Griffin Garnatz collected three hits for Spencer, which finished the season at 18-11.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Jacob Massey, right, gets on third base safe as Sioux City East's Drew Olson catches the ball during a high school baseball game in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Trevor Stoltze picks up a fly ball against Sioux City East during a high school baseball game in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Sean Owens, right, celebrates next to Sioux City East's Joe Roder after getting to second base during a high school baseball game in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Sean Owens, center, celebrates his run against Sioux City East during a high school baseball game in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sioux City East's Kolton Schager rushes back to second base as Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Deric Fitzgerald is ready for a catch during a high school baseball game in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
