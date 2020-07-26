Sergeant Bluff-Luton baseball team relies on defense in state tournament run

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SERGEANT BLUFF – When Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School senior Daniel Wright walks to the mound, he doesn’t have to worry about his teammates behind him. He has confidence in his defense.

The Warriors’ defense is one of the best in the state, which allows the pitching staff to feel more comfortable. SB-L’s defense ranks among one of the best in the entire state, as the Warriors have committed just 18 errors all season.

Those 18 errors are the third-fewest in all of Iowa, only trailing Remsen St. Mary’s (11) and Fort Madison (12). SB-L has two starters who haven’t committed an error all season: Wright, who pitches and plays first base, and Sean Owens.

The Warriors (20-3) will use that defense at the state tournament at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday against Marion at Principal Park in Des Moines. SB-L holds the No. 1 seed in the Class 3A field, and the Indians have the eighth seed.

Warriors coach Matt Nelson tells his players to fine tune the little things and the players have taken that to heart throughout the entire season.