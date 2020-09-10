Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley each seek second win of season

SERGEANT BLUFF — When the Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School football team lost to Lewis Central in 2019, the Warriors bounced back the following week with a convincing victory over Harlan.
The Warriors are hoping to make a repeat of that in 2020, only to Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley instead of Harlan.
SB-L and BHRV are both coming off of losses last week and sit at 1-1 entering the Week 3 battle. The game is at 7 p.m. Friday in Sergeant Bluff, with the forecast calling for rain for most of the day.
SB-L coach Justin Smith said that the Warriors had mental mistakes and blown assignments last week against the Titans, leading to the Warriors’ second loss in as many years to Lewis Central.
However, Smith believes the Warriors can bounce back.
“The score looked worse than the game was,” Smith said. “Our guys know they can be a good football team. I don’t think confidence is an issue.”
Entering Friday, quarterback Tyler Smith is 29-for-41 for 397 yards and four passing touchdowns.
The Warriors’ leading rusher is Kaden Helt, who has 90 yards on 17 carries. Helt has three rushing TDs.
Smith, however, has been pleased with the development of Ashton VerDoorn on offense.
VerDoorn has five catches for 89 yards, and he’s got a receiving TD in the mix. VerDoorn is listed as a split end, but has spent plays as a wide receiver.
“We’re getting him more opportunities,” Smith said. “He got open a lot against a good Lewis Central defense. He’s a kid who has really improved a lot in the last couple weeks.”
On defense, Smith thought the player who has made the biggest strides since the beginning of the season has been junior Jason Dickson.
Dickson, listed at 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds, has 1.5 total tackles and a tackle for loss.
“He’s obviously a year older and he’s a well-built kid,” Smith said. “I think most of the reason is being comfortable in the system. When you understand what you’re supposed to be doing and what the situation is, you can play faster.”
BHRV will have to press forward without two of its top performers, starting Friday.
According to Nighthawks coach Cory Brandt, wide receiver Alex Godfredsen and safety Sam Remmerde suffered season-ending, lower-body injuries last week. Those two will not be able to play in their third game of the season, which is a 7 p.m. Friday game against Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
Godfredsen, who has a broken fibula, entered Week 3 with five catches for 74 yards, as he was one of Caleb Kats’ top targets as a receiver.
Remmerde recorded a tackle so far this season as a safety, but Brandt valued him highly in the Nighthawks’ secondary.
Godfredsen is a senior while Remmerde is a junior this season.
“I hate losing those guys, they’re great young men and they were good players for us,” Brandt said. “It stinks. We have to overcome that. We have to move forward and it’s next man up.”
Those two losses in the lineup has forced Brandt to put new people in those spots, and change things up scheme-wise.
“You have to change up some things, because you have different people,” Brandt said. “You have to make a few changes based on the personnel you have.”
The Nighthawks enter Week 3 with a 1-1 record. In Week 1, they beat Western Christian 20-10, then last week, BHRV suffered a 28-0 shutout loss to West Lyon.
BHRV went 4-5 last season.
“We’re working on improving every week,” Brandt said. “Right now, offensively, we’re sitting with 10 new starters. We’re figuring out what to do going forward. They’re playing hard and they’re playing well. They’re giving their best effort, which is all I can ask for.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!