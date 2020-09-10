Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley seek second win of season

VerDoorn has five catches for 89 yards, and he’s got a receiving TD in the mix. VerDoorn is listed as a split end, but has spent plays as a wide receiver.

“We’re getting him more opportunities,” Smith said. “He got open a lot against a good Lewis Central defense. He’s a kid who has really improved a lot in the last couple weeks.”

On defense, Smith thought the player who has made the biggest strides since the beginning of the season has been junior Jason Dickson.

Dickson, listed at 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds, has 1.5 total tackles and a tackle for loss.

“He’s obviously a year older and he’s a well-built kid,” Smith said. “I think most of the reason is being comfortable in the system. When you understand what you’re supposed to be doing and what the situation is, you can play faster.”

BHRV will have to press forward without two of its top performers, starting Friday.

According to Nighthawks coach Cory Brandt, wide receiver Alex Godfredsen and safety Sam Remmerde suffered season-ending, lower-body injuries last week. Those two will not be able to play in their third game of the season, which is a 7 p.m. Friday game against Sergeant Bluff-Luton.