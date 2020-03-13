Sergeant Bluff-Luton boys basketball loses to Norwalk in Class 3A championship game

That gave Norwalk a 47-39 lead with 6 minutes, 56 seconds remaining in the game, and ultimately, that gave the Norwalk Warriors (24-3) enough distance they needed.

Fitzgerald fouled out with 2:08 left as he tried to draw a charge on Tyler Johnson right in front of Vander Schaaf and the Warriors’ bench.

Wright had just made a 3 and Fitzgerald was trying to minimize Norwalk’s momentum.

Fitzgerald squared up Johnson with his chest and fell to his butt as Johnson dribbled a quarter-way up the floor near the baseline.

The official nearest the play called Fitzgerald with a blocking foul that disqualified the Warriors senior for the rest of Friday’s game.

“That was tough,” Vander Schaaf said. “He played his heart out. He made an attempt at making a defensive play, and it didn’t go our way. It was a good effort. It was one of those breaks in the game.”

When Wright was trying to talk about his senior classmate, he couldn’t hold back the tears. He was grateful for not only his play, but he appreciated how everyone else gave full effort in a near-upset for SB-L, which ended the season with 16 wins and 11 losses.