Sergeant Bluff-Luton boys basketball loses to Norwalk in Class 3A championship game

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Deric Fitzgerald did all he could do against Bowen Born on Friday night, but in the end, it wasn’t enough.
Fitzgerald, a 6-foot senior for the Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School boys basketball team, held Born to 23 points and four assists, but Norwalk came away with the 70-68 win in the Class 3A championship game at Wells Fargo Arena.
Born entered the state tournament as the state’s leading scorer with 900 points on the season and added 83 points this week in the three state tournament games. He’s headed to Northern Iowa next season.
Fitzgerald usually had the assignment of guarding the opponent’s top scorer, so guarding Born was nothing of a surprise to Fitzgerald.
“Deric is such a warrior,” Sergeant Bluff-Luton coach Adam Vander Schaaf said. “He’s taken tough assignments all year. He did a great job, and our other guys, too, when he tried to penetrate, Majok (Majouk) and Dan (Wright) at the next level, they did a good job. We did as good as we possibly hoped to do against him.”
Born and the Norwalk Warriors turned up the intensity in the final 8 minutes, 2 seconds.
Born made three free throws in the final 2 seconds of the third quarter, and that was his third foul.
Then, Norwalk closed out a 7-0 run with a Born fadeaway jumper and a pick-and-roll started by Born and ended by Max Juergens.
That gave Norwalk a 47-39 lead with 6 minutes, 56 seconds remaining in the game, and ultimately, that gave the Norwalk Warriors (24-3) enough distance they needed.
Fitzgerald fouled out with 2:08 left as he tried to draw a charge on Tyler Johnson right in front of Vander Schaaf and the Warriors’ bench.
Wright had just made a 3 and Fitzgerald was trying to minimize Norwalk’s momentum.
Fitzgerald squared up Johnson with his chest and fell to his butt as Johnson dribbled a quarter-way up the floor near the baseline.
The official nearest the play called Fitzgerald with a blocking foul that disqualified the Warriors senior for the rest of Friday’s game.
“That was tough,” Vander Schaaf said. “He played his heart out. He made an attempt at making a defensive play, and it didn’t go our way. It was a good effort. It was one of those breaks in the game.”
When Wright was trying to talk about his senior classmate, he couldn’t hold back the tears. He was grateful for not only his play, but he appreciated how everyone else gave full effort in a near-upset for SB-L, which ended the season with 16 wins and 11 losses.
“Deric means a lot to me,” Wright said. “This team means a lot to me. Season in, season out, coming to practice every day and seeing all the guys knowing that no one is going to give up. It’s something I’ll definitely miss about basketball for sure.”
Wright scored 21 points, and he crossed the 1,000-point milestone in his career in his final career game.
On Thursday, Wright became SB-L’s all-time rebounding leader and ends his career with 622 rebounds.
Norwalk coach Chris Larson was very complimentary of SB-L’s defense, especially on Born.
“What a credit to Sergeant Bluff-Luton,” Larson said. “They play multiple sports, and they are championship-caliber level people. You can see it from their fight at the end. They did a wonderful job. … We knew with the athletes that Sergeant Bluff had, we had to trust some other people.”
Grant Larson scored 16 points -- including four made 3s -- and entering the title game, Larson had only made 66 points on the entire season.
But, SB-L attempted to make that distance a whole lot shorter.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton trailed 67-57 with 1:16 remaining after two free throws by Grant Larson, who scored 16 points.
Daniel Wright started off the late scurry with a 3-pointer near the top of the key with 1:12 left.
Then, Warriors junior Jake Layman hit two conventional 3-point plays in the final minute to try to chip away at Norwalk’s lead.
Layman’s second and-one put the score 70-66 with 34 seconds left. Like Wright, Layman closed out his season with 21 points.
“I just knew I had to create something because I knew we were down,” Layman said. “We were in desperation mode, and I saw what was there. I took the shots, they fell and I got fouled. At that moment, I felt like it was the right shot. I had to get a great shot after a couple of great passes.”
Jacob Imming hit the final basket of the season for the Warriors with 2 seconds left, and that made the score 70-68, but Norwalk let time run out on the baseline, and Vander Schaaf didn’t have a timeout to spare.
“We ended coming up a little short,” Layman said. “I don’t want to play the ‘what if’ game. They’re a great team, and I think they would have kept playing their game if we had a couple more minutes.”
Majok Majouk also finished with a 14-point, eight-rebound game.