Sergeant Bluff-Luton boys basketball opens season with close win over Le Mars

SERGEANT BLUFF – Depending on how you look at it, Thursday’s boys basketball game was either a defensive slugfest or a typical first game for both teams.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton emerged a 45-42 winner over Le Mars, taking control with an early second-half surge and then holding off the Bulldogs at the end.
“You could probably call it a little bit of both of those,” Sergeant Bluff-Luton Coach Adam Vander Schaaf said. “I thought Le Mars guarded really well and gives us insight as top where we have to get better because they made us uncomfortable offensively.
“On the flip side, I also thought we guarded well, too. I know both of our teams will get better offensively as we get a few games under our belt, but it was a really great game. A lot of the low scoring had to do with good defense being played by both sides.”
Le Mars, playing its first-ever Missouri River Conference contest, trimmed a 10-point deficit late in the third quarter to a point, 43-42, when Aisea Toki scored with 37 seconds left in the game.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Deric Fitzgerald converted a pair of free throws with 14 ticks left, but the Bulldogs got the ball with a chance to tie with a 3-pointer.
That never materialized, however, as they turned it over before they could get off a shot.
Daniel Wright, one third of SB-L’s tri-towers, finished with 16 points and 15 rebounds. The 6-foot-8 Wright starts along with Jake Layman and Majok Majouk, a pair of 6-7 juniors.
Le Mars junior Spencer Mackey led all scorers with 20 points, but nobody else on the squad tallied more than seven points.
“I was really pleased with what we did defensively,” Le Mars Coach Dave Irwin said. “A lot of our struggles offensively were because of 6-7, 6-7, 6-8. That’s some long length and you just can’t simulate that in practice.
“That’s a team that’s going to win a lot of games so I’m pleased with our effort. I thought we competed really hard and put ourselves into a position to win the game. We just had such a poor start to the second half. We didn’t take care of the basketball and I thought we got intimidated, we stopped going at them and let their length bother us.”
Brady Williams banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer for Le Mars, tying the score at 13-13 after a quarter. Sergeant Bluff-Luton led 27-26 at halftime and the game turned in the opening five minutes of the third quarter.
The Warriors outscored Le Mars 11-2 in that span, opening up a 38-28 lead on a layup by Jacob Imming at the 2:57 mark. SB-L made five of nine shots in the third quarter and forced six turnovers.
Mackey made two treys and scored eight points to help Le Mars surge back. A reverse layup by Trevor Smith with 2:24 left pulled the Bulldogs within 42-40.
Layman hit the second of two free throws with 2:02 remaining, but there was no more scoring until the final 27 seconds. Each team committed a turnover in the final 1 minute, 30 seconds of the game.
Fitzgerald was the only other player in double figures with 12 points.
“That was the key to the game to get a little breathing room,” Vander Schaaf said. “They came charging back late but to never relinquish the lead was big for us and that third-quarter spurt was really a key.”
Interestingly, SB-L took only four shots in the fourth quarter, but made five of six free throws.