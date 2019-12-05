Sergeant Bluff-Luton boys basketball opens season with close win over Le Mars

SERGEANT BLUFF – Depending on how you look at it, Thursday’s boys basketball game was either a defensive slugfest or a typical first game for both teams.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton emerged a 45-42 winner over Le Mars, taking control with an early second-half surge and then holding off the Bulldogs at the end.

“You could probably call it a little bit of both of those,” Sergeant Bluff-Luton Coach Adam Vander Schaaf said. “I thought Le Mars guarded really well and gives us insight as top where we have to get better because they made us uncomfortable offensively.

“On the flip side, I also thought we guarded well, too. I know both of our teams will get better offensively as we get a few games under our belt, but it was a really great game. A lot of the low scoring had to do with good defense being played by both sides.”

Le Mars, playing its first-ever Missouri River Conference contest, trimmed a 10-point deficit late in the third quarter to a point, 43-42, when Aisea Toki scored with 37 seconds left in the game.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Deric Fitzgerald converted a pair of free throws with 14 ticks left, but the Bulldogs got the ball with a chance to tie with a 3-pointer.