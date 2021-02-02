 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sergeant Bluff-Luton boys basketball sticks to game plan over Sioux City East
View Comments
top story
MRAC BOYS BASKETBALL | SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 55, EAST 51

Sergeant Bluff-Luton boys basketball sticks to game plan over Sioux City East

  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

SERGEANT BLUFF — Sergeant Bluff-Luton's boys basketball win over Sioux City East here Tuesday proved that team play trumps a one-man show.

The Warriors overcame a 41-point explosion by East’s DaVares Whitaker to post a 55-51 Missouri River Conference triumph.

Whitaker, a 6-1 junior, was fabulous, but accounted for all but 10 of his team’s points.

To SB-L's credit, it stuck to its game plan and perservered.

“I think the biggest part is we played as a team,” Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior Jake Layman said. “We had all type of teammates stepping up and coming together to play one big team basketball game.”

PHOTOS: East vs Sergeant Bluff-Luton basketball

+14 
+14 
Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs East basketball
+14 
+14 
Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs East basketball
+14 
+14 
Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs East basketball
+14 
+14 
Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs East basketball
+14 
+14 
Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs East basketball

Layman led the victorious Warriors with 16 points and pulled down nine rebounds. Nick Muller nailed four 3-pointers and scored 12 points, while Jacob Imming was also in double digits with 10 points and came up with some key offensive rebounds down the stretch.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton trailed by nine points midway through the third quarter and East still clung to a 38-36 lead at the end of the stanza.

The last of Whitaker’s five 3-pointers gave East its final lead, 45-42, with 6:09 left in the game.

Muller tied it with a trey and then put the Warriors in front with another long bomb from the corner. SB-L had a 49-45 lead but Whitaker drove to the hoop for two baskets as the Black Raiders once again drew even.

That basket, with 3:32 left, was East’s last until the closing seconds. Layman scored with 3:02 left to give his team a two-point lead, then got a putback after an East turnover.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Warriors clinched it with a couple of free throws in the last 21 seconds. East was just 6-for-18 from the floor in the fourth quarter.

“For a long stretch of that game I was feeling like a pretty big idiot because we weren’t sending a double at Whitaker,” SB-L coach Adam Vander Schaaf said. “But he was the only one scoring so I guess we felt like eventually he has to start missing some shots and he can’t beat us by himself. He came close, he played a great game, but nobody else was scoring for them, so we decided to stick with it and thankfully in the last couple minutes he missed a few.

“In the first half I didn’t think we got bad shots, but we just couldn’t make anything. I felt in the second half if we could score a few baskets and get some confidence, I felt like we were playing with them from a physical standpoint. Then we got 40 points in the second half and that’s awesome.”

Whitaker’s outburst tied for the second-highest single-game peformance in school history. Frank Nelson holds the school record with 45 points, while Landon Scott also tallied 41 points in a game.

Whitaker, already getting plenty of looks from Division I programs, has always had the ability to drive to the basket, but has improved his outside shot throughout the season. He also threw down an alley-oop slam dunk, which sent the East crowd into a frenzy.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton led 10-9 after one quarter, but made only 2 of 15 shots in the second quarter and fell behind 24-15 at halftime.

The Warriors evened their overall record at 7-7 and are 5-6 in the MRAC. East is 10-5 overall and 8-3 in the conference.

“We did all the little things you need to do in the first half to be ahead or win a game,” East coach Ras Vanderloo said. “We didn’t play horribly in the second half, but didn’t do the little things. There were assignments missed, guys not picked up.

“It was a fun game from a fan’s standpoint. But the wrong team wound up on the bottom.”

Vanderloo acknowledged that Whitaker’s individual effort was phenomenal.

“But it takes a team, some other guys have to step up,” he said. “Maybe hit some shots or one more rebound or tipped pass. It was a one possession game for the most part and every possession matters.”

East is third in the MRAC standings and hosts league-leader Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln (11-0) on Friday.

Six of Sergeant Bluff-Luton's seven losses are by single digits and five by seven points or less.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News