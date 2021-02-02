Sergeant Bluff-Luton boys basketball sticks to game plan over Sioux City East

SERGEANT BLUFF — Sergeant Bluff-Luton's boys basketball win over Sioux City East here Tuesday proved that team play trumps a one-man show.
The Warriors overcame a 41-point explosion by East’s DaVares Whitaker to post a 55-51 Missouri River Conference triumph.
Whitaker, a 6-1 junior, was fabulous, but accounted for all but 10 of his team’s points.
To SB-L's credit, it stuck to its game plan and perservered.
“I think the biggest part is we played as a team,” Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior Jake Layman said. “We had all type of teammates stepping up and coming together to play one big team basketball game.”
Layman led the victorious Warriors with 16 points and pulled down nine rebounds. Nick Muller nailed four 3-pointers and scored 12 points, while Jacob Imming was also in double digits with 10 points and came up with some key offensive rebounds down the stretch.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton trailed by nine points midway through the third quarter and East still clung to a 38-36 lead at the end of the stanza.
The last of Whitaker’s five 3-pointers gave East its final lead, 45-42, with 6:09 left in the game.
Muller tied it with a trey and then put the Warriors in front with another long bomb from the corner. SB-L had a 49-45 lead but Whitaker drove to the hoop for two baskets as the Black Raiders once again drew even.
That basket, with 3:32 left, was East’s last until the closing seconds. Layman scored with 3:02 left to give his team a two-point lead, then got a putback after an East turnover.
The Warriors clinched it with a couple of free throws in the last 21 seconds. East was just 6-for-18 from the floor in the fourth quarter.
“For a long stretch of that game I was feeling like a pretty big idiot because we weren’t sending a double at Whitaker,” SB-L coach Adam Vander Schaaf said. “But he was the only one scoring so I guess we felt like eventually he has to start missing some shots and he can’t beat us by himself. He came close, he played a great game, but nobody else was scoring for them, so we decided to stick with it and thankfully in the last couple minutes he missed a few.
“In the first half I didn’t think we got bad shots, but we just couldn’t make anything. I felt in the second half if we could score a few baskets and get some confidence, I felt like we were playing with them from a physical standpoint. Then we got 40 points in the second half and that’s awesome.”
Whitaker’s outburst tied for the second-highest single-game peformance in school history. Frank Nelson holds the school record with 45 points, while Landon Scott also tallied 41 points in a game.
Whitaker, already getting plenty of looks from Division I programs, has always had the ability to drive to the basket, but has improved his outside shot throughout the season. He also threw down an alley-oop slam dunk, which sent the East crowd into a frenzy.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton led 10-9 after one quarter, but made only 2 of 15 shots in the second quarter and fell behind 24-15 at halftime.
The Warriors evened their overall record at 7-7 and are 5-6 in the MRAC. East is 10-5 overall and 8-3 in the conference.
“We did all the little things you need to do in the first half to be ahead or win a game,” East coach Ras Vanderloo said. “We didn’t play horribly in the second half, but didn’t do the little things. There were assignments missed, guys not picked up.
“It was a fun game from a fan’s standpoint. But the wrong team wound up on the bottom.”
Vanderloo acknowledged that Whitaker’s individual effort was phenomenal.
“But it takes a team, some other guys have to step up,” he said. “Maybe hit some shots or one more rebound or tipped pass. It was a one possession game for the most part and every possession matters.”
East is third in the MRAC standings and hosts league-leader Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln (11-0) on Friday.
Six of Sergeant Bluff-Luton's seven losses are by single digits and five by seven points or less.