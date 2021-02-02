Sergeant Bluff-Luton boys basketball sticks to gameplan in win over Sioux City East

That basket, with 3:32 left, was East’s last until the closing seconds. Layman scored with 3:02 left to give his team a two-point lead, then got a putback after an East turnover.

The Warriors clinched it with a couple of free throws in the last 21 seconds. East was just 6-for-18 from the floor in the fourth quarter.

“For a long stretch of that game I was feeling like a pretty big idiot because we weren’t sending a double at Whitaker,” SB-L coach Adam Vander Schaaf said. “But he was the only one scoring so I guess we felt like eventually he has to start missing some shots and he can’t beat us by himself. He came close, he played a great game, but nobody else was scoring for them, so we decided to stick with it and thankfully in the last couple minutes he missed a few.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“In the first half I didn’t think we got bad shots, but we just couldn’t make anything. I felt in the second half if we could score a few baskets and get some confidence, I felt like we were playing with them from a physical standpoint. Then we got 40 points in the second half and that’s awesome.”

Whitaker’s outburst tied for the second-highest single-game performance in school history. Frank Nelson holds the school record with 45 points, while Landon Scott also tallied 41 points in a game.