Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Jorma Schwedler reacts after winning the Class 3A 200-meter dash during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Austin Freiberg, left, and Max Murphy celebrate the Class 3A 4x110-meter shuttle hurdle relay during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Jorma Schwedler reacts after winning the Class 3A 200-meter dash during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Austin Freiberg, left, and Max Murphy celebrate the Class 3A 4x110-meter shuttle hurdle relay during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
DES MOINES, Iowa -- Three weeks, three championships.
The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School boys track and field team completed a postseason sweep on Saturday, as the Warriors won the Class 3A team championship with 86 points, well ahead of Dubuque Wahlert and its 52 points.
This win is the first team title in school history in a boys or girls athletic sport. It also culminates a month where the Warriors won the MRAC title and the Class 3A-District 7 championship, both won on their home oval.
“We came in with the right mindset,” senior Max Murphy said. “We all came in wanting to win state, and that was our No. 1 goal.”
The Warriors traded third- and fourth-place finishes over the last three years, but found a way to get over the hump in 2019.
“We were kind of joking around as coaches in the hotel room, wouldn’t be cool to go 6-for-6 (Saturday)?” coach Monte Larsen said. “We got five out of six, so we couldn’t be more proud.
“It couldn’t have happened to a better group of kids,” Larsen added. “These guys work their butts off in the weight room through the whole year, and they’re in multiple sports. I think whatever sport they participate in at that time is their favorite sport, and that speaks volumes.”
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Class 3A sprint medley team from left, Jorma Schwedler, Sam DeMoss, Josh Stangel and Zach Shultz celebrate the win during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Jorma Schwedler anchors to win the Class 3A sprint medley team during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
George Little Rock's Payton Mauldin, right, celebrates as he finishes first as teammate Joe Anderson finishes second in the Class 1A 800-meter run during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Josh Stangel, left, passes the baton to Jorma Schwedler as BHRV's Cody Post competes the pass to Billy Rankin during Class 3A sprint medley 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Class 3A sprint medley team from left, Jorma Schwedler, Sam DeMoss, Josh Stangel and Zach Shultz celebrate the win during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Class 3A sprint medley team from left, Jorma Schwedler, Sam DeMoss, Josh Stangel and Zach Shultz celebrate the win during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Max Murphy participates in the Class 3A 4x110-meter shuttle hurdle relay during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Austin Freiberg anchors to win the Class 3A 4x110-meter shuttle hurdle relay during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Spencer's Kailee Hopkins finishes seventh in the Class 3A 100-meter dash during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sioux City West's Holly Duax finishes third in the Class 4A 100-meter dash during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
West Monona's Josh Heather finishes seventh in the Class 1A 100-meter dash during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
BHRV's Cody Post runs in the Class 3A 100-meter dash during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Jorma Schwedler runs to win the Class 3A 100-meter dash during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Gehlen Catholic's Sydney Livermore finishes fourth in the Class 1A 100-meter hurdles during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Max Murphy wins the Class 3A 110-meter hurdles during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Austin Freiberg, left, and Max Murphy celebrate the Class 3A 4x110-meter shuttle hurdle relay during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Austin Freiberg, left, and Max Murphy celebrate the Class 3A 4x110-meter shuttle hurdle relay during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Max Murphy celebrates the win in the Class 3A 110-meter hurdles during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Akron-Westfield's Shaylee Siebens finishes third in the Class 1A 200-meter dash during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
OABCIG's Anna Winterrowd finishes third in the Class 2A 200-meter dash during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Storm Lake's Emma Kenkel finishes eighth in the Class 3A 200-meter dash during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Jorma Schwedler reacts after winning the Class 3A 200-meter dash during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
George-Little Rock's Joe Anderson, left, greets Gehlen Catholic's Will Roder before the Class 1A 1600-meter run during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
George-Little Rock's Joe Anderson celebrates his win in the Class 1A 1600-meter run as he crosses the finish line during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday.
Sheldon's Keri Siebrecht looks on after winning the 400-meter dash during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sheldon's Keri Siebrecht receives bullet casing from an official after winning the 400-meter dash during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Le Mars' Kadin Woodard pushes forward in the 400-meter run during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
OABCIG's Sydney Durbin reacts after anchoring to win the Class 2A 4x100-meter relay during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sioux City East's Kayden Jones jumps up before the start of the Class 4A 4x100-meter relay during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sioux City East's Ardell Inlay anchors the Class 4A 4x100-meter relay to finish third during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Bishop Heelan's Madison Jochum, left, picks up the baton from teammate Mia Conley in the Class 3A 4x400-meter relay during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Bishop Heelan's Madison Jochum, left, embraces Hannah Hutchinson after finishing second in the Class 3A 4x400-meter relay during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
George-Little Rock's Joe Anderson runs in the Class 1A 1600-meter run during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
OABCIG's Sydney Durbin, right, embraces Sarah Cotton after anchoring to win the Class 2A 4x100-meter relay during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
OABCIG's Sydney Durbin, left, and Sarah Cotton celebrate the win in the Class 2A 4x100-meter relay during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sheldon's Keri Siebrecht is being presented with an award during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
George-Little Rock's Joe Anderson carries the Class 1A championship trophy during 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton team reacts after winning the Class 3A championship at the 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Britton Delperdang reacts after winning the Class 3A championship at the 2019 Iowa High School Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Junior Jorma Schwedler scored 30 points in individual events, which would have placed him seventh in the team standings.
Schwedler took the sweep this weekend by winning the 100-meter dash, the 200 and 400, as well as helping out in sprint medley relay.
He’s a four-time champion this weekend, and he became the 20th athlete in 114 years and first in Class 3A since 1965 to win the trifecta in the same meet.
“I think it’s going to take a year or four for this to really realize what I did,” Schwedler said. “It doesn’t really seem real right now.”
Schwedler started off his day by being the anchor runner in the sprint medley. The three runners who preceded Schwedler were Zach Shultz, Sam DeMoss and Josh Stangel.
The Warriors set a new state record with a time of 1 minute, 31.77 seconds. That broke Glenwood’s record time set last year, and SB-L was .66 seconds off the all-time best.
Stangel -- who ran the 200-meter leg of the race -- came around Turn 4 with Schwedler in sight. He wasn’t in first place when he was coming down the frontstretch, but wasn’t nervous about that, because he knew Schwedler could make up for lost ground.
“I just needed a good handoff and not mess it up,” Stangel said.
Then, Schwedler was on his own.
He won the 100-meter dash in 11.20 seconds, just .06 seconds ahead of West Burlington Notre Dame senior Jax Lamm.
It was Schwedler’s second title of the day.
“Honestly, I was nervous more than I’ve ever been,” Schwedler said after the 100. “I’m getting so close to those four golds, but I’m hoping I can pull it through. It’s all I’m thinking about. I think it would be a huge accomplishment. That’s been my goal all year.”
Schwedler thought about attaining that No. 4 gold in the hour or so between the 100 and 200 races. He played the 200 in his head “a hundred times” in his downtime before he stepped foot onto the track one last time.
He won it, edging Wahlert’s Alden Kuntz 22.16 to 22.40.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
The SB-L junior ran a near-perfect race, exactly as he hoped it would.
Schwedler allowed Kuntz to take the early lead, but once Schwedler made the turn for home, he captured the lead and kept it.
Schwedler knew that Kuntz couldn’t withhold his speed.
“My goal was to catch him or be right next to him at the 100-meter mark,” Schwedler said. “I know he’s not a 400 runner, and I am a 400 runner. I was going to have a lot more endurance than he did.”
Schwedler wasn’t the only Warriors runner who claimed an individual victory.
Murphy won the 110 hurdle championship in a time of 14.70, dominating the other seven runners. He won by .12 seconds, and the runner-up was Winterset’s Matt Benshoof.
“It was so good to get 10 points for the team, and that helps out a lot,” Murphy said. “It is so redemptive. I thought I let the team down last year. To get back out here, and get those 10 points, that means the world to me.”
Murphy finished toward the bottom of the group last season. He didn’t want a repeat for his senior year at Drake Stadium.
Murphy wasn’t leading the whole race but moved to the front on the third-to-last hurdle.
He heard Benshoof hit the hurdle with his leg, and that prompted Murphy to kick his pace into a higher gear.
“He hit a hurdle, I took off and I didn’t see him after that,” Murphy said. “When I see someone hit a hurdle, I know it’s going to slow them down a little bit. It gives me momentum to attack the next hurdle hard.
“When you have these thousands of fans cheering, that keeps you going, too,” Murphy said. “It’s an amazing experience.”
The crowd on Saturday was nearly full, and the SB-L crowd took up nearly a third of an entire section.
Murphy also contributed to the shuttle hurdle relay taking the 3A title. The remaining trio was Matthew Hansen, Nate Verros and Austin Freiberg.
They won in 59.63 seconds by a slim margin ahead of Carlisle.
Anchor runners Austin Freiberg and Carlisle's Nolan Brunsen were running parallel to each other for much of the final leg.
Freiberg took a well-timed lean forward and got the win.
When the scoreboard flashed that SB-L had won, Freiberg took a big leap in the air, jumped to Verros for a hug and then the two dashed nearly 70 yards on to join their teammates in celebration.
“Last year, we were here and we got eighth, and that didn’t go very well,” Freiberg said. “We messed up, but to come back and work all year, and to have it pay off, it felt amazing. I knew we had to get it done.
“When I saw Matt take off, Nate pulled through and stuck with his guy,” Freiberg said. “Then, I just took off. I just ran.”
The Warriors knew they were sitting pretty well after Murphy’s win in the 110s. The 4x400 team still wanted to end the weekend on a high note.
SB-L finished in second (3:22.22) to Atlantic (3:21.11). Anchor Easton Ritz leaned in on the final few meters that gave the Warriors two insurance points.
Copyright 2019 Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated, dba Sioux City Journal, 515 Pavonia St. Sioux City, IA
Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy