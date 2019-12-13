Sergeant Bluff-Luton boys jump out to early lead, beats North
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Sergeant Bluff-Luton boys jump out to early lead, beats North

SIOUX CITY -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton scored 24 points in the first quarter to grab a 14-point lead and the Warriors never let up, winning each quarter.

That led to a 30-point lead going into halftime as Sergeant Bluff-Luton went on to beat North 85-47 on Friday.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton improved to 3-0 on season and all three wins are in MRAC play. The Warriors previous season-high this season is 60.

North falls to 1-5 on the season and was held under 50 points for the second-straight game.

Nate Reed led the Stars wtih 25 points in the loss and Gavin Haughe had four assists.

