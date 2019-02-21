SERGEANT BLUFF -- In Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Class 3A substate opener against Humboldt, the Warriors shot 50 percent from the field en route to 86 points.
In Thursday’s substate semifinal against Spencer, the Warriors offense wasn’t consistent. SB-L had only five points in the first three minutes and while the Warriors had a 21-point fourth quarter, that got them to 64 points, below their 71-point average.
With the Warriors offense a bit sporadic on Thursday, they were able to lean on their defense to pull away from Spencer.
SB-L only allowed three points in the first quarter and the Tigers only had 23 points going into the fourth quarter. Spencer was able to make a small run in the fourth, but the Warriors had a sizeable lead by that time as Sergeant Bluff-Luton rolled to a 64-41 victory over the Tigers.
“I thought our guys were locked in defensively. Hustling, working hard. Spencer is such a quick team so we knew we had to play just as hard as they do and I think we were able to do that,” SB-L coach Adam Vander Schaaf said. “I was proud of our defensive effort. We are blessed to have the opportunity and excited to play on Monday night.”
The Warriors (18-3) advance to the 3A substate final against Spirit Lake at 7 p.m. on Monday at the Tyson Events Center.
It’s the third straight trip to the substate finals for the Warriors, who have advanced to state each of the past two seasons.
Spencer, which ends the season at 15-7, only had seven turnovers in the game but Tigers coach Kory Petzenhauser said it was hard to get good looks against SB-L’s defense.
“We would get to the paint and their size and length really impacted our smaller guards. We altered our shots a little bit and we just weren’t able to convert those opportunities early on,” Petzenhauser said. “You can’t score only three points in a quarter against a team like this and expect to keep pace.”
Sam DeMoss led SB-L with 16 points and Conner Groves and Daniel Wright each had 15 points. Wright added 16 rebounds.
“I thought both Sam and Conner played really well as seniors on their home court for the last time. They’ve had a lot of great moments on this court,” Vander Schaaf said. “I thought Daniel really helped us out as well.”
Karter Petzenhauser led Spencer with 16 points and Colin Slattery added 10 points.
Spencer tied the game at 2-2 at the 6:15 mark of the first quarter but the Tigers only scored one more point in the quarter, a free throw with 5:03 left in the quarter.
Groves knocked down a three from NBA range and that sparked an 11-0 run for a 16-3 SB-L going into the second quarter.
“Just getting that confidence early so we could get the lead and relax and to play our game was big,” Vander Schaaf said. “The start of the game was huge for us.”
SB-L got a traditional three-point play from DeMoss and a 3-pointer from Deric Fitzgerald to start the second quarter for a 22-3 lead.
Griffin Garnatz ended the Tigers eight-minute drought without a field goal as he made a free throw.
Then Karter Petzenhauser gave the Tigers some life in the second quarter. The Warriors had a 20-point lead when Petzenhauser, a sophomore and Spencer’s leading scorer, hit a runner after an SB-L turnover. After another Warrior turnover, Petzenhauser drilled a 3-pointers. Petzenhauser added a layup on the Tigers next possession to cut SB-L’s lead to 25-12 with 3:40 left in the half.
Spencer didn’t score again in the half, though. After a Petzenhauser missed 3-pointer, Sam DeMoss hit a 3-pointer and Daniel Wright made a layup to give the Warriors a 30-12 lead going into halftime.
The Warriors offense struggled in the third quarter but SB-L’s defense was still able to hold the Tigers to nine points in the third. Fitzgerald hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to put the Warriors up 43-23.
“We could never seem to get it back into single-digits and really put some pressure on them,” Petzenhauser said. “They are so good, that’s what great teams do. They were able to settle in and execute their offense. Certainly proud of the way our kids battled but too much for our kids to overcome.”
SB-L scored the first five points of the fourth quarter to go up 48-23. Spencer started to chip away, cutting the Warriors lead to 15 points with 3:16 left.
The Warriors came back by making 5-of-6 from the free throw line in the next minute to go back up 20 and SB-L went on to win 64-41.
“A good team like Spencer, they are going to make a run and keep the pressure on you. I didn’t expect it to be a cakewalk to the finish,” Vander Schaaf said. “We had to keep making plays and our guys showed some toughness and we were able to fight them off.”