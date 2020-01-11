Sergeant Bluff-Luton boys lose fifth straight game

"They're ranked number one for a reason," Vander Schaaf said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Warriors were led by senior Daniel Wright with 14 points. Wright admitted that even though SB-L faced another tough defensive team, it was a good learning experience moving onward.

"It may have been our fifth straight loss, but I think it was an improvement," Wright said. "(Skutt) is a really good team, and they don't beat themselves. We hung with them pretty well. It's a step in the right direction to get our team back on track."

SB-L started off the game on the right path.

The Warriors led for the entirety of the first half, 18-17. They ended the first quarter on an 8-2 run, entirely directed by Deric Fitzgerald, who hit two 3-pointers and made a layup by parting Skutt's zone. Fitzgerald didn't score much in the second half as the SB-L 6-foot senior ended up with 10 points.

In the last five games, Vander Schaaf wished that the Warriors would have attacked the basket more and played more downhill in a half-court set.