Sergeant Bluff-Luton boys lose fifth straight game

SIOUX CITY -- Slow and steady won the game on Saturday for the Omaha Skutt Catholic High School boys basketball team.
The Skyhawks (11-0) kept Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3-5) in check at the Tyson Events Center, as they won 51-45 during the CNOS Classic.
It's the ninth time that the Skyhawks have held their opponent to under 50 points. The only two teams that have surpassed that mark is Sioux City West (52) and Ralston (62). On the other side, Saturday's game was the third time the Warriors have scored 45 or fewer points.
The Skyhawks forced the Warriors to take challenging shots and put the brakes on a Warriors offense that has struggled to make adjustments in the second half.
"They're an excellent defensive team," Warriors coach Adam Vander Schaaf said. "Our continuing challenge is finding ways to score the basketball. They're just always there. There was nothing easy. They have good lateral quickness, so everybody that is guarding the dribble is able to slide. They're well-schooled and fundamentally sound."
Skutt held the Warriors to four third-quarter points and in that time, the Skyhawks went on an 11-2 run.
Skutt 6-foot-1 junior Charlie Fletcher scored seven of those points in that run, which lasted 3 minutes, 34 seconds to start the third quarter. Fletcher hit a layup 29 seconds into the stanza and that gave the Skyhawks the lead that they wouldn't give back to SB-L.
"They're ranked number one for a reason," Vander Schaaf said.
The Warriors were led by senior Daniel Wright with 14 points. Wright admitted that even though SB-L faced another tough defensive team, it was a good learning experience moving onward.
"It may have been our fifth straight loss, but I think it was an improvement," Wright said. "(Skutt) is a really good team, and they don't beat themselves. We hung with them pretty well. It's a step in the right direction to get our team back on track."
SB-L started off the game on the right path.
The Warriors led for the entirety of the first half, 18-17. They ended the first quarter on an 8-2 run, entirely directed by Deric Fitzgerald, who hit two 3-pointers and made a layup by parting Skutt's zone. Fitzgerald didn't score much in the second half as the SB-L 6-foot senior ended up with 10 points.
In the last five games, Vander Schaaf wished that the Warriors would have attacked the basket more and played more downhill in a half-court set.
"The quickness and strength to get downhill," Vander Schaaf said. "For example, if you watch No. 10 (Tyson Gordon, who was one of three Skyhawks with 12 points) when he really needed to go, boom, he can get there. Sometimes we can't quite turn the corner ... we have length, so we can pass it, but if you can't go downhill and put a lot of pressure on the defense, that can slow your attack down a little bit. We've had times where we've been stagnant, but I thought we were better today."
The five-game losing streak isn't putting the Warriors into panic mode quite yet.
The Warriors remembered their six-game losing streak during the 2017-18 season, which ended at the state tournament in Des Moines. While the Warriors prefer not to be in this type of skid right now, they also know there's 13 games left before the playoffs begin.
"We're starting to shape into a good ball club, and we have to trust the process," Wright said. "Every season is different. A lot of people say it that you have 21 scrimmages to get your act together. We have 13 left to make sure we get it going, and that's plenty of time."