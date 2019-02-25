SIOUX CITY | Conner Groves started it and Sam DeMoss finished.
Held to only two points in the first two quarters, DeMoss erupted in the fourth quarter with offense that triggered Sergeant Bluff-Luton back to its third straight Class 3A state boys basketball tournament.
DeMoss scored seven of his squad’s first nine points in the final frame as the second-ranked Warriors outscored Spirit Lake 15-3 in the final eight minutes of a 50-38 win in the Substate 1 championship game at the Tyson Events Center. It all began for him with a three-point field goal which snapped a 35-35 tie.
“I was playing my game the whole time,” said DeMoss, who finished with 12 points for a squad that will take a 20-3 record and a 13-game winning streak to next week’s 3A state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
“Basketball’s kind of funny, the way you can not touch the basketball for the first three quarters, then it’s your time to go. You have to stay patient. I got good looks at the end.”
Conner Groves scored a game-high 22 points for Coach Adam Vander Schaaf’s squad, which are unsure of their first-round state tournament opponent. Monday’s Substate 2 and 7 championship games were postponed because of weather-related conditions due to last weekend’s state-wide blizzard.
DeMoss and Groves are the squad’s lone players from the previous two state tournament teams. Groves, who tallied 26 points in last year’s 76-66 win over Bishop Heelan in the Substate 1 final at the Tyson, had 15 points and three of his game-high four three-point baskets in the first half, helping the Warriors rally from a 10-0 deficit to pull within 26-24 at halftime.
Groves added seven third-quarter points as the Warriors evened it up at 35 headed into the fourth. Then, with his team ahead 42-37 after Deric Fitzgerald had grabbed a defensive rebound following a miss from 6-foot-10 South Dakota State recruit Owen Coburn (16 points, 7 rebounds), Groves and teammates DeMoss, Fitzgerald and 6-8 Daniel Wright (7 points, 6 rebounds) passed patiently, guarded on the top by Coburn and Kip Hurd (9 points).
DeMoss found an opening in the lane and aggressively scored a basket that gave Sergeant Bluff-Luton a 44-37 lead with 2:34 remaining.
“(DeMoss) didn’t really get too many looks in the first half of the game,” said Groves. “But he stuck with it. He’s a great player who works hard. He found the rhythm shots in the fourth quarter that really put a spark in our team. Defensively, that kid is phenomenal.”
Spirit Lake (11-13) had pulled within 38-37 when Hurd scored on the possession after DeMoss’ three. The Lakes Conference’s lone remaining substate team had gone 14 of 27 from the field after three quarters, but missed their last 12 shots and was held without offense until the 1:54 mark when Brent Scott hit a free throw that trimmed the deficit to 44-38.
“The game just slipped away from us,” said Coburn, who missed nine games after tearing a ligament in the thumb of his right hand after a third-quarter slam dunk in a Lakes Conference game against Cherokee.
“We stayed with them for three quarters and obviously, they had the upper hand in the fourth quarter. They’re a heck of a team. I hope they go down to Des Moines and kick some butt. I played AAU with Conner and Sam for many years. It was good to play against them for the third time, but we couldn’t get the job done.”
A balanced-scoring team with four players averaging double-digit scoring, it was the only the second time this season that Vander Schaaf’s squad has won with just two in twin figures for a game. There have been 11 games with four in twin totals and 10 with three.
Yet, it was a different type of game for the third-place team from the Missouri River Activities Conference.
“It was a tough possession-by-possession game and it felt like there were no fast break points at all,” said Vander Schaaf, whose team has won 52 games the last three seasons. “We had to slug it out in half court. Credit to Spirit Lake, they really turned it on the end of the season. They weren’t intimidated at all and made their shots early.
“Give credit to Conner Groves for hitting huge shots that kept up within striking distance. Our defensive effort throughout the game was really good. Daniel did a great job on Coburn. Jake Layman and Austin Freiberg did a great job with their defensive assignment. Defense was a key. We didn’t score a lot of points tonight, but we needed to shut them down too and we were able to do it.”