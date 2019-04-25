SIOUX CITY – Sergeant Bluff-Luton sophomore Ty Shoulders used his foot Thursday to give the Warriors a 3-0 win over Bishop Heelan at Memorial Field.
Shoulders scored two goals in the win with one scored in each half. Both came on crossing plays, but the second one had a little bit of controversy.
With 12 minutes, 38 seconds remaining in the match, Shoulders shot the ball past Heelan goalkeeper Max Venne, but there was confusion all around the Warriors’ goal among players and officials.
There appeared to be a hole in the net, and the officiating crew didn’t rule Shoulders’ goal good at first. Two officials checked the net to see if there was an opening in the net, and after further review, the goal stood.
Tavian Sanchez and Drew Marksbury set up Shoulders for that goal.
Shoulders’ first goal came in the 28th minute when the Warriors sophomore was playing on the left wing, and Marksbury fed Shoulders the ball en route to the score.
Shoulders leads the team with 10 goals this season, and he also leads the Warriors with 23 points. He’s already surpassed his career high in season goals.
“We’re doing really well on the offensive side,” Shoulders said. “We’re starting to find our way.”
Shoulders admits that the Warriors offense wasn’t clicking at the start of the season. The Warriors scored three goals in their first three games, and that included two shutouts.
However, SB-L scored 12 this week. It had five Tuesday in a 5-2 win over East. Shoulders has half of those goals.
“We’re starting to find passes that we usually never find,” Shoulders said. “We were starting the season again, and it takes some time to get better with the guys.
“Right now, we’re doing pretty good, but there are still some ways we could improve,” Shoulders added.
A big key to Shoulders’ success is a role change from last year. Witmer and his teammates welded Shoulders into a striker. Last year, he was a defender.
“Ty’s become a striker we probably haven’t had before,” SB-L coach Aaron Witmer said. “He’s able to receive the ball, hold the ball and distribute the ball as well as score goals. He’s learned to be a striker instead of just run at the ball.”
The Warriors switched formations this week to get Shoulders more scoring opportunities. SB-L was running 4-3-3, but they switched to a 3-5-2.
Having two players at the top allows Shoulders to work both sides of the field.
“It opens him up more,” Witmer said. “He’s more open up top, he plays right side and the left side instead of being stuck in the middle. And, he’s able to find the gaps. When we bring five back to the middle, we have a really strong midfield that they have to mark up.”
Sanchez closed out the Warriors’ scoring with an unassisted goal with 26 seconds remaining in the match.
The Warriors had 12 shots and five shots on goal.
Goalkeeper Matthew Headid recorded his third shutout of the season, and he had eight saves on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Heelan coach George Tsiobanos wishes he could snap his fingers and fix the Crusaders’ troubles. The Crusaders had chances to score – especially in the first half – but they came up empty.
Heelan had 17 shots and 11 shots on goal. The Crusaders had three close chances in the first 14 minutes.
Angel Cortez, Marcos Azpeitia and Daniel Heller aimed close, but the shots missed by a foot or two.
In the 49th minute, Cortez had a shot from about 25 yards out, and the ball hit the sidebar and went out of bounds.
“I don’t know what to tell you; we did not play very well,” Tsiobanos said. “I thought we played well in the first part of the game, and then at the end it looks like we gave up. We played a team that is aggressive, but we didn’t show up tonight. The chemistry isn’t there, and I haven’t been able to figure out why. I wish I could.
“Winning is a learned behavior, and so is losing,” Tsiobanos said. “We are on the losing mold. We need to shake the team up and change things.”