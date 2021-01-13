Sergeant Bluff-Luton boys start hot, beats Bishop Heelan

Vander Schaaf took his starters out after a couple of minutes in the fourth quarter.

“We have a lot of respect for the Heelan program,” Vander Schaaf said. “We’ve been in a lot of battles over the years. They have a young team that’s only going to keep getting better and I’m sure they’ll be better by the next time we face them this year.”

Heelan Coach Andy Foster has just one senior on his roster and the starting lineup included a freshman and sophomore.

“They’re very senior heavy and a guard-heavy team,” Foster said. “We’re a very young and green team. They had a big bucket and we had a little bucket, they were making baskets, which makes it worse than it truly was.

“We just talked in the locker room that you have to have amnesia because we have a quick turnaround. If there’s something worth watching on the film we’ll do it with them, but I tip my hat to Sergeant Bluff, they’re a good team for a reason.”

Junior Nick Miller scored six points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Crusaders, who play at MRAC leader Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln on Thursday.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton is also back in action on Thursday, stepping out of the conference to play at Denison-Schleswig.

