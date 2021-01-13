Sergeant Bluff-Luton boys start hot, beats Bishop Heelan

SERGEANT BLUFF – With four quick flips of Jake Layman’s wrists, Sergeant Bluff-Luton was off and running against the Sioux City Bishop Heelan boys here Tuesday.
Layman splashed four 3-pointers in the first quarter and Sergeant Bluff-Luton scored the first 19 points of the game en route to a 59-31 victory.
“Our seniors did a great job tonight and did what they had to,” Sergeant Bluff-Luton Coach Adam Vander Schaaf said. “I thought our energy in the first quarter was really good. We looked like we were ready to play tonight, which was good to see.
“It was nice to see Jake Layman making some shots. He hasn’t shot it quite like he can up to this point, but we see it every day, he’s a good shooter.”
Southwest Minnesota State recruit Layman led the Warriors, now 4-5 overall and 2-4 in the Missouri River Conference, with 14 points. Nick Muller matched Layman with four treys and tacked on 12 points.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton was 12-for-25 from beyond the arc.
Brady Schaap was also in double figures with 10 points and Majok Majouk, another Southwest Minnesota State-bound Warrior, contributed seven points and 10 rebounds.
Junior Jacob Imming, meanwhile, scored nine points.
Heelan (3-5, 2-4) finally got on the board with 35 seconds left in the first quarter. The Warriors enjoyed a 33-11 lead at halftime and stretched it to 51-20 after three quarters.
Vander Schaaf took his starters out after a couple of minutes in the fourth quarter.
“We have a lot of respect for the Heelan program,” Vander Schaaf said. “We’ve been in a lot of battles over the years. They have a young team that’s only going to keep getting better and I’m sure they’ll be better by the next time we face them this year.”
Heelan Coach Andy Foster has just one senior on his roster and the starting lineup included a freshman and sophomore.
“They’re very senior heavy and a guard-heavy team,” Foster said. “We’re a very young and green team. They had a big bucket and we had a little bucket, they were making baskets, which makes it worse than it truly was.
“We just talked in the locker room that you have to have amnesia because we have a quick turnaround. If there’s something worth watching on the film we’ll do it with them, but I tip my hat to Sergeant Bluff, they’re a good team for a reason.”
Junior Nick Miller scored six points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Crusaders, who play at MRAC leader Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln on Thursday.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton is also back in action on Thursday, stepping out of the conference to play at Denison-Schleswig.