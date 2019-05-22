SERGEANT BLUFF -- Ty Shoulders was at the right place at the right time.
The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School junior scored the game-winning goal with 3 minutes, 22 seconds left in double overtime to give the Warriors a 4-3 win Wednesday over Bishop Heelan.
With the win, the Warriors advance to the Class 2A-Substate 1 final at 7 p.m. Saturday where SB-L will face Storm Lake on the campus of Buena Vista University.
It’s the first playoff win in 10 years for the Warriors, which last went to the state tournament a decade ago.
“It’s fun when you beat your in-town rival,” Warriors coach Aaron Witmer said. “This is the closest I’ve been to state since I’ve started coaching at SB-L.”
Witmer wants his players to attack the goalie as much as they can, and that’s how Shoulders got his game-winning goal.
The Warriors attacked the box and attempted a shot to go past Heelan goalkeeper Dionte Walker, but Walker deflected the ball.
Shoulders was right there for the rebound, and he kicked it high and in the middle with Walker still getting up from his dive.
“Tavian (Sanchez) set the ball outside the 18, and he just hit it with his left foot, then the goalie deflected it, pushed it right out to me, and I just hit it with my right foot,” Shoulders said. “It was an intense game. We just put it all out there.”
It’s fitting that Shoulders made the goal that sent the Warriors on to the next round.
“I’m not surprised he was there, I’m not surprised he finished that goal, and he’s been doing that all year,” Witmer said. “We work on him finishing. We count on him.”
Shoulders also scored the Warriors’ second goal that gave them an early 2-0 lead. That also came off a goalie’s deflection.
The Warriors started the game by getting a goal four minutes in with a goal by Cesar Ponce, and that was assisted by Colin Marguellos.
Heelan coach George Tsiobanos started getting worried after Shoulders’ first goal. He knew that the Crusaders could’ve crumbled, but that wasn’t the case.
The Crusaders scored all three of their goals in a span of 9 minutes, 2 seconds.
The rally was bookended by a pair of goals from junior Angel Cortez.
Cortez’s first goal came on a fastbreak where he lofted a ball over Warriors goalkeeper Matthew Headid. His second goal -- which was the last for Heelan -- came on a nifty assist from Jesus Pena-Lopez that crossed the width of the field, then Cortez shot the ball from the left side of the field to the far right-hand edge of the goal.
Heelan’s Marcos Azpeitia scored its second goal after the ball pinballed off two SB-L defenders, and gave Azpeitia a chance to shoot one past Headid.
“We reached deep down, we dug in, we got the two goals and the third goal,” Tsiobanos said. “It’s a little bit of bad luck, a little bit of lack of experience. They tied the game, and I thought the game could’ve gone the other way around. If our egos were not bruised, it could be a bad game. They responded well. The game was even. It could’ve gone either way.”
Tsiobanos said that Wednesday’s game -- albeit a loss -- is the best game of the year by his team.
The Crusaders held the lead until Drew Marksbury curved a ball in from the right side of the field past Walker with 2:18 in regulation.
However, Cortez nearly scored the game-winner with 58 seconds left in regulation. He thought he had scored the goal, but after deliberation from the side judge and head referee, they determined Cortez was offsides.
The Crusaders had 19 shots on goal while the Warriors had 13. The Warriors had five corner kicks, Heelan had three.
Crusaders sophomore Jackson Van Holland played the first half in goal. Van Holland had three saves, Walker had seven.