Sergeant Bluff-Luton boys upset No. 4 Western Christian

SERGEANT BLUFF – Offense turned out to be hard to come by here Monday night, but the Sergeant Bluff-Luton boys had just enough to pull out an impressive victory.

The hard-luck Warriors – who came into the contest with four close losses – knocked off Hull Western Christian 47-43 in a low-scoring affair.

SB-L led for a good portion of the game, but Iowa Class 2A fourth-ranked Western made a fourth-quarter charge.

The Wolfpack took only their second lead on a 3-pointer by Ty Van Essen three minutes into the final stanza. They still led 43-39 with 2:19 remaining but didn’t score the rest of the game.

In that span, Sergeant Bluff-Luton made six straight free throws and was 8-for-8 from the stripe in the fourth quarter. The Warriors made just one basket in the final eight minutes but nonetheless prevailed.

“It seemed tight the whole game, a possession by possession type of game,” SB-L Coach Adam Vander Schaaf said. “I was pleased with our composure in the fourth quarter. We’ve had several close games where it didn’t go our way, so that’s a huge confidence builder for us.