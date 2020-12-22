Sergeant Bluff-Luton boys upset No. 4 Western Christian

SERGEANT BLUFF – Offense turned out to be hard to come by here Monday night, but the Sergeant Bluff-Luton boys had just enough to pull out an impressive victory.
The hard-luck Warriors – who came into the contest with four close losses – knocked off Hull Western Christian 47-43 in a low-scoring affair.
SB-L led for a good portion of the game, but Iowa Class 2A fourth-ranked Western made a fourth-quarter charge.
The Wolfpack took only their second lead on a 3-pointer by Ty Van Essen three minutes into the final stanza. They still led 43-39 with 2:19 remaining but didn’t score the rest of the game.
In that span, Sergeant Bluff-Luton made six straight free throws and was 8-for-8 from the stripe in the fourth quarter. The Warriors made just one basket in the final eight minutes but nonetheless prevailed.
“It seemed tight the whole game, a possession by possession type of game,” SB-L Coach Adam Vander Schaaf said. “I was pleased with our composure in the fourth quarter. We’ve had several close games where it didn’t go our way, so that’s a huge confidence builder for us.
“Just to make a few plays, make some clutch free throws and get a few stops and just get that feeling that we can win in those tight games in the fourth quarter. Western’s a great team, storied program, so we’re feeling great to get a win and justify a little of the hard work the boys are doing in practice.”
Before Monday, Sergeant Bluff-Luton had beaten only Sioux City North. However, its four losses were by a combined 17 points.
Western Christian, meanwhile, had averaged 81.6 points in its five victories. Its only other loss was at Spencer, where it was limited to 56 points.
“I think their length caused us to be a little timid at the beginning and shots weren’t falling early,” Western Christian Coach Derek Keizer said. “They did a great job defensively in the half-court, just getting a hand in the face, especially in the paint and we just couldn’t get things going right away.”
Western’s only other lead prior to the fourth quarter came at 5-4, but the Warriors scored eight straight, including 3-pointers by Nick Muller and Tyler Smith, and eventually took a 14-8 lead after one quarter.
Majok Majouk – SB-L's 6-foot-10 senior averaging 11.8 points and 9.3 rebounds per game – picked up two fouls early and sat most of the first half. The Warriors still clung to a 23-20 halftime lead and Majouk scored eight points in the third quarter as SB-L took a 37-36 lead into the fourth quarter.
Nobody scored in the fourth until Ty Van Essen’s 3-pointer gave Western a 39-37 lead. Eli Van Essen added a bucket before two free throws by SB-L's Jake Layman. A nice reverse layup by Wyatt Gulker with Majouk swooping in for an attempted block made it 43-39 in favor of the Wolfpack.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton drew even at 43-43 on a couple of Layman free throws. In its last three possessions, Western committed a turnover, missed a shot and trailing 45-43 with 18 seconds left, Majouk blocked a shot by Brayden Van Meeteren.
That led to two clinching free throws by Brad Schaap with 9.8 seconds remaining.
Layman, a 6-8 senior, finished with 15 points and eight rebounds.
“We play a really tough schedule so any win we can get we never take for granted, but going into this game we knew we had to play a good game,” Layman said. “It’s especially nice to go into Christmas break with a good win over a really good team.
“We just stayed poised and played our game. For a while there it seemed like the whole town of Hull was here cheering them on. We didn’t get rattled during that part and just kept playing Warrior basketball and that’s what won us the game.”
Eli Van Essen paced Western Christian with 13 points, while Ty Van Essen tacked on 12 points.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton has another tough task in its first game after the holiday break. The Warriors travel to Dakota Valley, ranked No. 1 in South Dakota Class A.