COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa - Sergeant Bluff-Luton won its ninth straight game as the Warriors jumped out to a 30-15 halftime lead and didn't look back in a 62-43 win over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson on Friday.
SB-L, ranked No. 3 in Class 3A, improves to 16-3 on the season. Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson fell to 2-17 on the season.
Daniel Wright led the Warriors with 17 points and seven rebounds. Jake Layman added 13 points and six rebounds and Conner Groves scored 13 points.
Cameron Lukavsky led the Yellowjackets with 17 points and Quran Owens scored 13 points.