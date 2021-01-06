Sergeant Bluff-Luton can't slow down No. 1 Dakota Valley

“They shot the heck out of it and I don’t think we gave them tons of clean looks,” SB-L Coach Adam Vander Schaaf said. “They’re a very potent offensive team and we told them before the game not to get discouraged because they’re going to make a few tough shots. Unfortunately, they ended up making a lot of them, but that’s why they’re No. 1.

“I thought our boys really competed and answered a lot of their shots as well. So I can’t be anything but pleased with the heart that our guys showed. I thought it was a real high-level game on both ends.”

Majok Majouk added 12 points and Layman 10 for SB-L, while Smith came off the bench to hit three 3-pointers and tally 11 points.

“We just have a ton of respect for them,” Kleis said. “They were phenomenal tonight. We had to shoot like heck to beat them.

“We love playing tough teams like Sergeant Bluff. It just makes you tougher and better. Finding a way to win is great, but it also shows you a lot of things you have to work on. They made us grind and we got out of our comfort zone.”

Sergeant Bluff-Luton was also on target from the arc, making 12 of 27 – three each by Muller, Schaap and Smith.