Sergeant Bluff-Luton can't slow down No. 1 Dakota Valley

NORTH SIOUX CITY – Dakota Valley and Sergeant Bluff-Luton have hooked up in some tense and highly competitive boys basketball games the past several seasons.
Tuesday night was no exception as Dakota Valley outscored the Warriors 88-79, ending a recent trend of road teams winning in this series.
The Panthers – South Dakota’s top-ranked Class A team – rained in 14 3-pointers in 25 attempts, outgunning an SB-L squad that has to be one of the best 2-5 teams in the state.
“The last four years the away team has won and we were trying to snap that tonight,” Dakota Valley Coach Jason Kleis said. “I think every one of those has been a grinder, right down to the fourth quarter.
“They’re so well-coached, every time out you know they’re going to run something great. They make sharp cuts and guarded us better than anybody has all year. Thankfully we were hitting shots. I don’t know if we handled their defense very well, but our guys were making shots.”
Dakota Valley ran its record to 6-0, but it took a concerted effort from every player to hold off SB-L.
University of North Dakota recruit Paul Bruns piled up 38 points, but it was far from a one-man show for the Panthers.
Chayce Montagne tacked on 18 points while sophomore Isaac Bruns – Paul's younger brother -- posted a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Alex Zephier also scored 13 points, hitting a couple of key 3 pointers in the fourth quarter.
Brady Schaap, a 6-2 senior, had a career game for SB-L. Schaap, averaging 6.8 points per game, fired in 28, netting 14 points in each half.
The game was back-and-forth until the final 45 seconds or so. Sergeant Bluff-Luton led 46-45 after a torrid shooting first half by both teams.
Paul Bruns hit a long 3-pointer with 14 seconds left in the first half, only to be upstaged by SB-L sophomore Tyler Smith, whose three with one second left gave his team a one-point lead at the break.
It continued in the third quarter, with the Warriors eclipsing 20 points for the third straight quarter, taking a 68-65 lead into the final stanza.
Nick Muller’s 3-pointer with 9.4 seconds left in the third quarter snapped a 65-65 tie.
Isaac Bruns hit a turnaround shot with 6:28 left in the game, putting Dakota Valley in front 70-68. The Warriors took their final lead, 74-73, on a basket by Jake Layman with 5:08 remaining.
Paul Bruns answered with a drive to the hoop, then had a steal and layup and two free throws before SB-L scored again.
A Schaap bucket, though, pulled the Warriors within three before Zephier hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 2:19 left in the game, making it 82-76.
Montagne put the icing on the cake, making two layups in the final 40 seconds after Schaap’s final basket, a 3-pointer. Schaap was 12-of-15 from the floor.
“They shot the heck out of it and I don’t think we gave them tons of clean looks,” SB-L Coach Adam Vander Schaaf said. “They’re a very potent offensive team and we told them before the game not to get discouraged because they’re going to make a few tough shots. Unfortunately, they ended up making a lot of them, but that’s why they’re No. 1.
“I thought our boys really competed and answered a lot of their shots as well. So I can’t be anything but pleased with the heart that our guys showed. I thought it was a real high-level game on both ends.”
Majok Majouk added 12 points and Layman 10 for SB-L, while Smith came off the bench to hit three 3-pointers and tally 11 points.
“We just have a ton of respect for them,” Kleis said. “They were phenomenal tonight. We had to shoot like heck to beat them.
“We love playing tough teams like Sergeant Bluff. It just makes you tougher and better. Finding a way to win is great, but it also shows you a lot of things you have to work on. They made us grind and we got out of our comfort zone.”
Sergeant Bluff-Luton was also on target from the arc, making 12 of 27 – three each by Muller, Schaap and Smith.
“I’m so proud of Brady,” Vander Schaaf said. “He’s a kid who has put in his time on JV for a couple of years. We knew this would be his year to have his moments. He’s a great leader in practice, reliable and a great teammate and a good player, too, so it was nice to see him have that game.
“Our record isn’t pretty, but we just have to try to keep that out of our heads and focus on daily improvement. I think we’ll be able to get some wins as the season progresses if we keep doing the right things every day.”
