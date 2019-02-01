SERGEANT BLUFF -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton (14-3) hosted North (5-11) last night in a Missouri River Conference match-up. Sergeant Bluff walked away with a 69-63 victory. Daniel Wright led with scoring with 28 points and 13 rebounds. Sam DeMoss had 19 points. Sergeant Bluff-Luton is ranked No. 3 in Class 3A.
North had three guys with double digit points - Nick Opsahl with 21 points, Nate Reed with 13 points and Trent Frerich with 12 points.
Sergeant Bluff heads to Minneapolis, Minnesota, Saturday for a match-up against St. Paul Humboldt. The game starts at 2:30 p.m. at the Target Center.