HULL, Iowa -- Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley scored the first points of the game but it was the Class 3A No. 8-ranked Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors that controlled the rest of the game.

The Warriors outscored the Nighthawks 34-7 the rest of the way to claim the 34-14 victory as SB-L improves to 3-1 on the season. The Nighthawks fall to 0-4.

The Nighthawks scored quickly in the first quarter. SB-L's Ashton Verdoorn returns the kickoff all the way inside the 10-yard line and then Daniel Wright hit Deric Fitzgerald for the touchdown on the first play of the drive.

The Warriors forced a punt and got a 27-yard run from Jorma Schwedler to go up 13-7 with 9:42 left in the first quarter. Schwedler added another touchdown, this time a six-yard run for a 20-7 lead early in the second.

After a Kaden Held interception, SB-L scores right before the half as Wright hit Jacob Imming for a seven-yard score for a 27-7 halftime lead.

The Nighthawks got their second score in the third quarter and trailed by 13 going into the fourth.

With 2:05 left, the Warriors sealed it when Wright hit Fitzgerald again, this time for a 29-yard score for the 34-14 victory.

Fitzgerald had 157 receiving yards on 12 catches. He had two touchdowns while Jacob Imming had the other. 

Schwedler gained 153 yards on the ground to lead the Warriors. SB-L ran for 173 yards total on the night. 

Wright went 25-for-31 passing, 317 yards and three touchdowns. 

Josh Stangel led SB-L with seven total tackles while Blake Liebe had six, including a tackle-for-loss for 9 yards. 

The Warriors face Bishop Heelan next Friday. 

