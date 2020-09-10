Sergeant Bluff-Luton defeats Class 2A top-ranked Western Christian

“I know both of us graduated a bunch of seniors so it was fun for us to come out this early in the season and see what our teams could do. My team really showed up tonight.”

It’s the second season in a row that Western Christian has lost to SB-L.

Last season the Wolfpack bounced back and went on to win a state title.

“I told the girls, you can be disappointed that you lost because losses should sting a little bit,” Veerbeek said. “But don’t be overly disappointed that we lost to the 4A state champs on their home court.

“I think we were disappointed that we didn’t play as well as we could’ve.”

The Wolfpack’s offense was on full display in the second set but it lacked consistency for the other three sets.

Western Christian only hit .099 for the match. Stella Winterfeld and Sienna Moss each had nine kills and Abby Verburg added eight kills.