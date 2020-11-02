Sergeant Bluff-Luton drops state tournament opener to Western Dubuque in 5 sets

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — After a rough first set, Sergeant Bluff-Luton bounced back, taking the next two and putting the Warriors one set from winning the rematch against Western Dubuque.
But the Warriors stumbled and started to lose the serve and pass battle, allowing Western Dubuque to come back and take control of the match.
SB-L wasn't able to bounce back in the fourth or fifth sets.
Western Dubuque, whom the Warriors defeated for the 4A state title last season, continued its solid play in the fifth set to claim a 25-14, 19-25, 20-25, 25-13, 15-11 victory on Monday in the quarterfinals of the 4A state tournament at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse.
"We couldn't get a pass (in the fourth set) and we became too predictable," SB-L coach Renee Winkel said. "When you give a tall team like that an opportunity to know where to set to, it makes it hard to play. We did not pass well (in the fourth) at all. We made some errors on our side. They stayed aggressive, we didn't stay as aggressive.
"The serve and pass battle didn't help us out there. We were losing that and once you lose that, it's hard to win a game."
The Warriors finished with 17 service errors for the match and only had an 80.7 serve percentage. SB-L came into the match serving 91.2 percent for the season.
"I think we got a little too comfortable and we made a lot of unforced errors that were controllable and that we could've changed," SB-L senior libero Mia Gamet said. "In the moment, you don't realize it until it's too late. I am proud of how we played, we just had to clean it up a little bit."
Western Dubuque advances to play Cedar Rapids Xavier in the semifinals on Wednesday.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton finishes the season with a 23-7 record. It's the fourth straight season with fewer than double-digit losses for the Warriors and the ninth-straight season with more than 20 wins.
It's also the fourth straight trip to state for a Warriors team that lost a good amount of seniors from last season's championship team.
"Our motto this season was opportunity over obstacles. This entire year we had obstacles, so for us to get back here, for us to perform at a high level, especially with the new people we had on the court was great," Winkel said. "For us to get to that point and to play at a high level against a team, (Western Dubuque) had one senior graduate.
"For us at times, we had a sophomore, sophomore, freshman front row. You know what? They performed and that experience that they gained, that will carry me for the next two years again."
Gamet was the team's only senior this season. With some key changes in the rotation, the Warriors felt they had something to prove in 2020.
Even with a different look this season, the Warriors still returned to their state tournament form and proving that the program reloads instead of rebuilds.
"I just wanted to get back to the state tournament with this team. This is my fourth time coming and I just wanted to experience it with this team because we are so close," Gamet said. "We had our ups and downs but we always told each other 'It's the little things.' I trusted my teammates because I've seen the way they have performed."
In the last match of her career, Gamet, a Dordt recruit, finished with 15 digs, which pushed her over the 1,000-career digs mark.
"Mia had an outstanding match tonight. She was all over the place," Winkel said. "Do you know how tough it is to be the only senior on the team? I cannot say enough about Mia. She played her heart out."
Addy Mosier led the Warriors with a match-high 17 kills, Emma Salker had 15 and Alexa Trover added a career-high 12 kills. Maddie Hinkel had 44 assists and 14 digs and Isabelle Lenz had 10 digs.
For Western Dubuque, Meg Belser had a team-high 13 kills and Maddie Harris and Libby Lansing each had 12. Madison Maah had 44 assists and Ella Meyer had 21 digs.
The start of the first set was tight with the Warriors holding an 8-7 lead.
A Warrior attack error tied the set and Meredith Bhal put down a kill as Western Dubuque led the rest of the way. That started a 5-0 run to give the Bobcats the lead.
The Warriors got a kill and a block from Salker out of the timeout to get within two but the Bobcats continued to control the first set as they closed it out with a 13-4 run for the 25-14 win.
After a rough first set, the Warriors had a strong start to the second, going in a 9-3 to take the early lead.
The Bobcats got within three but SB-L went on a 7-1 run to go up 16-7.
Western Dubuque tried to chip away but Mosier had three kills late to keep the Bobcats at bay and freshman Kamea Van Kalsbeek had a block to end the set 25-19 in favor of SB-L to tie the match at 1-1.
"It was just a matter of refocusing. It was number four versus number five, it's going to be a battle and it's nothing that we didn't expect in that sense," Winkel said. "Just took a minute to regroup and refocus and get back to playing their game."
The Warriors had an 8-6 lead in the third set when Salker put down a kill. That sparked an 8-3 run for SB-L for a 16-9 lead.
The two teams basically traded points for the rest of the set as Sergeant Bluff-Luton went up 2-1 with a 25-20 win.
With the fourth set tied at 5-5, Western Dubuque went up 12-5 to take control. The Bobcats never letup and forced a fifth set with a 25-13 victory.
The fifth set was tied at 7-7 when a service error and an attack error gave the Bobcats the opening they needed. Bahl put down a kill for a 10-7 lead and even though a two-hit violation got the Warriors within two, Western Dubuque went on to built a 13-8 lead.
Mosier put down a kill and Salker had an ace to keep the set alive when a service error gave Western Dubuque match point for the 15-11 victory.
