Sergeant Bluff-Luton drops state tournament opener to Western Dubuque in 5 sets

The start of the first set was tight with the Warriors holding an 8-7 lead.

A Warrior attack error tied the set and Meredith Bhal put down a kill as Western Dubuque led the rest of the way. That started a 5-0 run to give the Bobcats the lead.

The Warriors got a kill and a block from Salker out of the timeout to get within two but the Bobcats continued to control the first set as they closed it out with a 13-4 run for the 25-14 win.

After a rough first set, the Warriors had a strong start to the second, going in a 9-3 to take the early lead.

The Bobcats got within three but SB-L went on a 7-1 run to go up 16-7.

Western Dubuque tried to chip away but Mosier had three kills late to keep the Bobcats at bay and freshman Kamea Van Kalsbeek had a block to end the set 25-19 in favor of SB-L to tie the match at 1-1.

"It was just a matter of refocusing. It was number four versus number five, it's going to be a battle and it's nothing that we didn't expect in that sense," Winkel said. "Just took a minute to regroup and refocus and get back to playing their game."

The Warriors had an 8-6 lead in the third set when Salker put down a kill. That sparked an 8-3 run for SB-L for a 16-9 lead.