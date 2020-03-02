Sergeant Bluff-Luton earns fourth straight state berth

SIOUX CITY – Tournament time brings out the best in the Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School boys basketball team.
For the past several seasons, the Warriors have seemed to peak in the postseason and this season is no exception.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton punched its fourth straight ticket to the Iowa Boys State Basketball Tournament, downing Le Mars 61-46 in a Class 3A substate final Monday night in front of a capacity crowd at North High.
A late surge has carried the Warriors to seven consecutive victories and they’ll head to Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines with a 14-10 overall record.
SB-L had a 7-10 mark on Feb. 4, but what has become its trademark, it picked up steam down the stretch and is definitely played its best basketball at just the right time.
“Coach Vander Schaaf deserves a lot of credit for getting this bunch going,” said senior Daniel Wright, who had 19 points and 13 rebounds. “We definitely were struggling for a while at mid-season but we’ve really regrouped and gotten after it lately. He’s gotten after us and we couldn’t be more excited to go back to Des Moines.
“We have unfinished business down there. We lost in the first round last year but we’re going to be a tough out and we’re anxious to show the state what we can bring to the table.”
The 6-foot-8 Wright, headed to the University of Wisconsin football program, hit all six of his shots, including three 3-pointers.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton had a decided height advantage and used that to its advantage. The Warriors scored a number of baskets on second-chance plays and Majok Majouk, a 6-7 junior, pulled down 12 rebounds.
“We try to keep it simple and get better every day throughout the year,” said SB-L Coach Adam Vander Schaaf, who has guided the Warriors to each of the four state berths. “It’s all about the boys, we have quality kids that work hard and try to keep getting better. They want to get better as the year goes on so we’re not fighting them every step of the way. When they have that right approach that’s what allows them to get better as the year goes on.”
Sergeant Bluff-Luton led from start to finish, including 13-6 at the end of the first quarter. It outscored Le Mars 13-4 and mounted a 20-6 lead at the 2:44 mark of the second quarter before a late Bulldog charge cut it to 28-20 at halftime.
Spencer Mackey made a conventional 3-point play to start the second half for Le Mars (15-9), but the Warriors fended off the challenge and took a 41-25 lead on Wright’s second 3-pointer late in the third quarter and led 43-29 heading into the final stanza.
“The way our team has started to play with more confidence has really been encouraging,” Vander Schaaf said. “We’ve always had the potential, but we’d get sideways and have some bad plays. Nick Muller hitting back-to-back threes early in the second quarter and Daniel making a deep three late in the third.
“Just learn how to play basketball better and made fewer mistakes than we did earlier in the year. Our guys guarded them and made it hard for them to score. Just thrilled with how our boys played tonight and what they’ve put into the season.”
Nick Muller tacked on 14 points, nailing back-to-back treys during SB-L’s big run in the second quarter. Jake Layman (nine) and Deric Fitzgerald (eight) combined for 17 points.
Alec Dreckman of Le Mars matched Wright for game scoring honors with 19 points, while Spencer Mackey added 11 points. Each of those players will return next season.
“We just couldn’t match up, you can’t teach size and that was the whole game for us,” Le Mars Coach Dave Irwin said. “I suppose we gave up 10 points on second chance points in the first half and you go in at half trailing by eight and feeling pretty good about yourself. But we couldn’t quite get over the hump.
“They’re good, made some big shots and executed what they needed to do. They utilized their advantage extremely well. But I’ll give our guys credit, I was proud of how they battled. They got down 15 in the first half and could have easily said that’s a good enough run, we’ll go home and be happy with it, but they battled back.”