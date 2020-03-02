Sergeant Bluff-Luton earns fourth straight state berth

The 6-foot-8 Wright, headed to the University of Wisconsin football program, hit all six of his shots, including three 3-pointers.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton had a decided height advantage and used that to its advantage. The Warriors scored a number of baskets on second-chance plays and Majok Majouk, a 6-7 junior, pulled down 12 rebounds.

“We try to keep it simple and get better every day throughout the year,” said SB-L Coach Adam Vander Schaaf, who has guided the Warriors to each of the four state berths. “It’s all about the boys, we have quality kids that work hard and try to keep getting better. They want to get better as the year goes on so we’re not fighting them every step of the way. When they have that right approach that’s what allows them to get better as the year goes on.”

Sergeant Bluff-Luton led from start to finish, including 13-6 at the end of the first quarter. It outscored Le Mars 13-4 and mounted a 20-6 lead at the 2:44 mark of the second quarter before a late Bulldog charge cut it to 28-20 at halftime.

Spencer Mackey made a conventional 3-point play to start the second half for Le Mars (15-9), but the Warriors fended off the challenge and took a 41-25 lead on Wright’s second 3-pointer late in the third quarter and led 43-29 heading into the final stanza.