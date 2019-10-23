The Missouri Riveral Athletic Conference volleyball teams were released on Wednesday with Sergeant Bluff-Luton landing two players on the first team as did East.
SB-L senior outside hitter Kenzie Foley, who broke the school's record in all-time kills, was named to the first team as was senior middle blocker Elle Sneller.
Foley led the MRC with 384 kills and hit .286 during the season. Sneller led the MRC with 81 block assists and is also fifth in the conference with 243 kills with a .385 attack percentage.
East junior outside hitters Lineya Wells and Riley Donahue were both named to the first team. Wells is third in the MRC with 320 kills and is hitting .289. Donahue is sixth in the MRC with 239 kills.
Le Mars junior outside hitter Pypr Stoeffler was named to the first team. She was fourth in the MRC with 280 kills and is seventh in digs with 328.
SB-L senior right side hitter Regina Rogers, sophomore middle blocker Emma Salker and junior libero Mia Gamet were all named to the second team.
East junior setter Chloe Kramer, who set the school's all-time record for sets, was named to the second game.
Bishop Heelan junior outside hitter Avery Nelson was named to the second team.
Le Mars senior outside hitter Jecenta Sargisson and senior setter Brooke Haage were both named to the second team.