SIOUX CITY -- East, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and the Bishop Heelan boys golf teams have been trading proverbial punches all season and that continued on Monday at the boys city golf tournament at Green Valley Golf Course.
No one team has been the constant top team all season. While all of the teams have put up good scores, each one of the three has at least one win against the other two. One meet, Heelan will win. Then the next, East will come out on top. SB-L has come out on top, too.
On Monday, those three teams were all within five strokes of each other at the city golf tournament and this time it was SB-L's turn to be the top team as the Warriors shot a 328 to come away with the boys city golf tournament on Monday.
East was two strokes back with a 330 and Heelan, which had the individual champion with Jackson Thompson, finished in third place with a 333.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton coach Troy Husen was pleased with how the day went.
"I thought the kids competed hard. We got some good performances out of (Schuyler) Warren, (Reid) Cummings and (Jacob) Massey," Husen said. "We got a scoring number from Easton Plantenberg as well so we are pleased with that. I am really proud of the kids. We have a great group of kids here and we are excited for the future. Hopefully, we are peaking at the right time."
North finished in fourth place with a 364, three strokes ahead of Le Mars. West shot a 390.
Warren led the Warriors with a 76, two strokes under his average. Husen felt Warren could've gone lower, too.
"I think he was pressing a bit and I think he would admit to it," Husen said. "It's a good learning experience for him to just play your game and everything will turn out as it needs to."
SB-L senior Jacob Massey has had an up-and-down season. Last year he was one of the Warriors top golfers with a scoring average of 86.67 in six 18-hole rounds. This season Massey had only played in one varsity 18-hole round coming into the day.
However, Husen feels like Massey is starting to get his swing back and put him on the varsity team on Monday. The move paid off as Massey was the Warriors second scorer with an 81.
"He is starting to get his groove back," Husen said. "(Jacob) was an all-conference golfer last year and he's starting to hit his stride and we are happy to see that."
Cummings was the third scorer with an 82, a couple of strokes under his average, and Plantenberg shot an 89.
Husen feels like his team has golfed more consistently lately.
"That's the big thing about golf. The more consistent you are, the more consistent teams seem to do better," Husen said. "That's one of the things that we are trying to get accomplished, more consistent scores. Hopefully consistently low scores."
Heelan's Thompson won the individual title with a 73, which makes him a back-to-back city tournament champion after winning the title in a playoff last season.
Thompson felt he could've finished the tournament better, though.
"I played really well for 13 holes. The last five weren't so great. I bogeyed four of them," Thompson said. "I only had one bad swing during that. Just kind of caught some bad breaks and didn't make the putts but I felt like I played well. The last couple of meets I have played pretty well and I've stayed around 70, 72 and I've been happy about that."
East was led by Drake Anderson, who shot a 76. Ethan Spier added an 82 as East finished two strokes back of SB-L.
East coach Brian Drent said the team has to work on its consistency.
"It's been a roller-coaster. About every other meet we've been pretty good," Drent said. "So we've got to figure out a way to get more consistent. It's been no trend that you can identify. Different guys are playing good or bad on different days right now. It's golf, it's tough but we have to be better than we were today."
Foster said it's been fun going against SB-L and East all season.
"Congrats to (Sergeant Bluff-Luton). I am happy for Jackson to fight through. He was mentally tough with those bogeys and still found a way to finish on top of the field, which is impressive," Foster said. "We've been throwing haymakers at each other all season. It's good for the city and good for the guys to compete like that, especially moving forward with districts just a couple of weeks away."