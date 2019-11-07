Sergeant Bluff-Luton faces almost mirror-image in state quarterfinal againt Norwalk

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Defensively, SB-L hasn't allowed an opponent to score more than 18 points in a game since the first two weeks of the season. Cory Bates leads the defense with 56.5 tackles and Spencer Kleene has 48.5 tackles, including 10 for a loss and four sacks. Blake Liebe has five sacks and Wade Phair has four sacks. Jacob Imming has 37 tackles.

Norwalk's defense has allowed more than 20 points three times this season, including last week's 42-28 first-round win over Glenwood, but those were the only three times the Warriors allowed more than 10 points in a game.

It starts with the front seven for Norwalk. Ben Clark has 58.5 tackles on the season and 22 of those have been for a loss, tied for the fifth-most in the state. He also has seven sacks. Ethan Stockwell has 10 tackles for a loss and four sacks. Gavin King and Tyler Gearhart each have four sacks and Ethan Vetterick leads the team with 60.7 tackles and four fumble recoveries. Grant Larson has three interceptions.

"They blitz and they pressure a ton. They are usually sending six or seven guys," Smith said. "They are afforded that ability to be aggressive because they can cover well."