Sergeant Bluff-Luton faces Western Dubuque in first round

Sergeant Bluff-Luton may be the defending Class 4A champions, but the Warriors still feel like there is something to prove.
Last year's senior class for the Warriors — led by Kenzie Foley, who was the 4A tournament most valuable player, Elle Sneller, Regina Rogers and Allyson Hertz — was dominant at the end of last season.
But SB-L had plenty of sophomores and juniors who made major contributions to the state title team and they are ready to prove this year's team still belongs in the 4A state title conversation.
The Warriors have two wins over 2A No. 1 Western Christian, including one to win the Des Moines Christian tournament that featured a number of ranked Class 5A teams. SB-L is the only team from Iowa that has defeated Western Christian this season.
In the 4A regional tournament, the Warriors easily handled Spencer and then picked up an impressive win over No. 13-ranked Carroll in the regional final.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton has another chance to show just how good this season's team is when the fifth-seeded Warriors (23-6) play fourth-seeded Western Dubuque (24-10) in the first round of the 4A state tournament in Cedar Rapids at the U.S. Cellular Center. The match is at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.
SB-L beat Western Dubuque in the 4A championship match last season. The Bobcats return their entire lineup from last season, including senior Meg Besler (316 kills) and junior Maddie Harris (242 kills).
"They have a lot returning for them and they don't look as different, we are different," said SB-L coach Renee Winkel, who picked up her 200th career victory in the win over Spencer. "It's still going to be a serve and pass battle. It will be who can terminate out of system. It will be a different look really. I am excited.
"The girls were excited when we found out on Tuesday. They want to prove, last year's seniors class was so dominant, so they want to prove that they can win it and compete just as well. They want to prove it."
The Warriors were ranked No. 1 in 4A earlier in the season. A loss to Sioux City East dropped SB-L out of the first but the Warriors have bounced back.
Winkel made a couple of tweaks to her rotation and that led to the consistent performance in the sweep of Carroll in the region final.
The Warriors performance in the postseason so far has Winkel thinking the team has found a good rhythm now.
"We've grown a lot as a team in the last month," Winkel said. "We've taken our game to the next level, mentally and physically. I am excited to see what we can do at Cedar Rapids."
Junior Maddie Hinkel was the team's top setter against Carroll and leads the team with 399 assists. She also has 107 kills and is hitting .337 for the season to go along with 143 digs and 49 total blocks. Junior Madison Wilcoxon has 284 assists.
Junior Emma Salker leads the Warriors with 248 kills on a .261 hitting percentage. She also has 55 total blocks, 108 digs and a team-high 48 aces.
Junior Addy Mosier follows with 171 kills. Juniors Makayla Grote and Isabelle Lenz have 101 kills and 89 kills, respectively, and sophomore Payton Hardy has 61 kills.
Senior Mia Gamet has 315 digs and 34 aces and Alivia Wolf has 178 digs and 41 aces.
Cedar Rapids Xavier (23-6) goes into the tournament as the top seed and North Scott (22-4) received the second seed. Glenwood (32-2) is the third seed.
If the Warriors win, it could set up a match between the fifth-seeded Warriors and Xavier in the semifinals.
Winkel has her eyes focused on the Western Dubuque match.
"When you look at the records and the wins and losses, everyone has had its up and down. It's a matter of going to Cedar Rapids and who can win three games," Winkel said. "We are going to take it game-by-game. Make sure we show up and play our game every single game and that will be the deciding factor."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!