Sergeant Bluff-Luton faces Western Dubuque in first round

"They have a lot returning for them and they don't look as different, we are different," said SB-L coach Renee Winkel, who picked up her 200th career victory in the win over Spencer. "It's still going to be a serve and pass battle. It will be who can terminate out of system. It will be a different look really. I am excited.

"The girls were excited when we found out on Tuesday. They want to prove, last year's seniors class was so dominant, so they want to prove that they can win it and compete just as well. They want to prove it."

The Warriors were ranked No. 1 in 4A earlier in the season. A loss to Sioux City East dropped SB-L out of the first but the Warriors have bounced back.

Winkel made a couple of tweaks to her rotation and that led to the consistent performance in the sweep of Carroll in the region final.

The Warriors performance in the postseason so far has Winkel thinking the team has found a good rhythm now.

"We've grown a lot as a team in the last month," Winkel said. "We've taken our game to the next level, mentally and physically. I am excited to see what we can do at Cedar Rapids."