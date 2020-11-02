Sergeant Bluff-Luton falls in five at state in rematch with Western Dubuque

"I think we got a little too comfortable and we made a lot of unforced errors that were controllable and that we could've changed," SB-L senior libero Mia Gamet said. "In the moment, you don't realize it until it's too late. I am proud of how we played, we just had to clean it up a little bit."

Western Dubuque advances to play Cedar Rapids Xavier in the semifinals on Wednesday.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton finishes the season with a 23-7 record. It's the fourth straight season with fewer than double-digit losses for the Warriors and the ninth-straight season with more than 20 wins.

It's also the fourth straight trip to state for a Warriors team that lost a good amount of seniors from last season's championship team.

"Our motto this season was opportunity over obstacles. This entire year we had obstacles, so for us to get back here, for us to perform at a high level, especially with the new people we had on the court was great," Winkel said. "For us to get to that point and to play at a high level against a team, (Western Dubuque) had one senior graduate.

"For us at times, we had a sophomore, sophomore, freshman front row. You know what? They performed and that experience that they gained, that will carry me for the next two years again."