Sergeant Bluff-Luton falls one play short in semifinal loss to Solon

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — No one has been able to figure out Solon’s defense this season.
The most points the Spartans have given up this season is 20 to Washington in a 15-point win for Solon.
However, Sergeant Bluff-Luton coach Justin Smith knew Solon hadn’t seen his team’s offense.
Smith was right.
SB-L was able to attack Solon’s defense like no one else this season and even when the Warriors were down by double-digits in the first half, they took the lead right after halftime.
But Solon had an answer late. And then got a stop. And another score and the Spartans were back up with a minute to go.
SB-L had one last chance and drove to the 11-yard line but Lucas TePoel picked off the pass as time expired, preserving Solon’s 43-36 Class 3A semifinal win on Thursday night at the UNI-Dome.
“We were (11) yards from it there. It came down to needing a score on that last possession and we just needed a little more time,” Smith said. “All but one play. We thought we could move the ball on game film, thought we had the right plan going in. Defensively we had the right plan, their kids just made some plays.
“Our guys had all of the fight in the world and I couldn’t be prouder.”
The loss was heartbreaking for SB-L and it was the second straight season the Warriors lost in the semifinals at the UNI-Dome. But on the same accord, it is the second straight trip to the UNI-Dome after losing a number of seniors this season.
The Warriors finished the season with a 10-2 record.
“I am proud of them. No one in the world thought we would have a semifinal football team this year,” Smith said. “No one in the state that thought we would be back after losing as many seniors as we did last year. I give these kids credit. They fought and worked hard all year long to get to this point.”
It didn’t start off well for SB-L. Solon started the game with the ball and Cam Miller, a North Dakota State recruit, hit A.J. Coons, a UNI recruit, in stride for a 65-yard touchdown for an early 7-0 lead.
SB-L was able to drive down the field, too, but had to settle for a 25-yard field goal from David Clausen.
Solon had another big strike in its next possession as Miller hit Coons for a 43-yard touchdown to go up 14-3.
The Warriors stayed with Soon with an 11-play drive that was capped off with a seven-yard touchdown run by Cory Bates, SB-L’s third-string running back because of injuries to Jorma Schwedler and Kaden Helt.
That score made it 14-9.
“There was not a tougher kid on the field tonight, pound-for-pound, I guarantee that,” Smith said. “Every yard he got, he earned.”
Solon came back with a long drive of its own and Miller hit Coons for a 7-yard fade route for his third and final touchdown of the game to make it 21-9 with 9:25 left in the first half.
But another long drive, this one 12 plays, ended with a 28-yard touchdown reception by Ashton VerDoorn to make it 21-16.
“I expected some points to be scored in this game,” Smith said. “I knew that their defense is really good. I knew they hadn’t seen an offense like us. Our kids fought our tails off. We thought we would be able to score. We hoped we would get one or two more stops than what we did.”
Solon added a score 51 seconds before the half on a one-yard touchdown run by Miller but left too much time on the clock for SB-L.
For the eighth time this season, the Warriors drove down the field with less than two minutes remaining in the first half.
Daniel Wright hit Carter Schumacher, who had nine receptions for 93 yards, for a 32-yard touchdown with three seconds left and the Warriors only trailed by five points (28-23) going into halftime. Jacob Imming added six receptions for 91 yards.
SB-L drove down the field to start the second half and Deric Fitzgerald, who caught nine passes for 72 yards, scored on a one-yard run to put the Warriors up 29-28.
Solon didn’t have a response for this score and the Warriors added to the lead with 7:41 remaining on a two-yard touchdown run by Bates, who finished with 104 yards and two touchdowns.
“I just wanted to play for my teammates. I just wanted to play my heart out for them,” Bates said. “Thanks to my o-line and my teammates for cheering me on. We just kept fighting and fighting and see how far we could make it. I think it was a very good accomplishment for us.”
The eight-point lead was quickly cut into, though. Two minutes later, Miller, who passed for 300 yards, hit Jace Andregg for a 40-yard touchdown. Then Solon ran a gadget play for the two-point conversion. After a double-reverse, TePoel hit Miller to tie the game at 36 with 5:41 remaining.
Solon forced a three-and-out and then Seamus Poynton did some damage on the ground and scored on a 19-yard run to put the Spartans up 43-36 with 1:04 left.
SB-L was able to drive down to the 11-yard line with five seconds left. On the final play, Solon got pressure on Wright, forcing him up in the pocket and he got the ball off before taking a hit. TePoel had good coverage and got the interception to end the game.
“I am just really proud of how we played tonight,” said Wright, who passed for 331 yards, and two touchdowns. “Obviously we didn’t win but we fought so hard tonight. I am proud of how much we’ve grown this season.
“A lot of people didn’t think we were going to make it this far. Making it this far and showing we can play with all of these teams, it was really satisfying to see that.”