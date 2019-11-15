Sergeant Bluff-Luton falls one play short in semifinal loss to Solon

Solon didn’t have a response for this score and the Warriors added to the lead with 7:41 remaining on a two-yard touchdown run by Bates, who finished with 104 yards and two touchdowns.

“I just wanted to play for my teammates. I just wanted to play my heart out for them,” Bates said. “Thanks to my o-line and my teammates for cheering me on. We just kept fighting and fighting and see how far we could make it. I think it was a very good accomplishment for us.”

The eight-point lead was quickly cut into, though. Two minutes later, Miller, who passed for 300 yards, hit Jace Andregg for a 40-yard touchdown. Then Solon ran a gadget play for the two-point conversion. After a double-reverse, TePoel hit Miller to tie the game at 36 with 5:41 remaining.

Solon forced a three-and-out and then Seamus Poynton did some damage on the ground and scored on a 19-yard run to put the Spartans up 43-36 with 1:04 left.

SB-L was able to drive down to the 11-yard line with five seconds left. On the final play, Solon got pressure on Wright, forcing him up in the pocket and he got the ball off before taking a hit. TePoel had good coverage and got the interception to end the game.