Sergeant Bluff-Luton finishes 2nd at own Invite, Heelan comes in 7th

SIOUX CITY — It's been a solid start to the 2020 wrestling season for Sergeant Bluff-Luton. The Warriors won two duals on Thursday and then hosted their annual tournament on Saturday at the Long Lines Family Rec Center.
While a few of Sergeant Bluff-Luton's wrestlers are seeing their first varsity action this week, the Warriors finished the solid week with a second-place showing at their own tournament with 163 points, placing ahead of a traditionally strong Underwood team.
SB-L coach Clint Koedam was pleased with how his team navigated the first week of wrestling.
"I think we have the kind of room that prepares are (junior varsity) guys as much as it prepares our varsity guys," Koedam said. "This week is always a tough week for everybody. They are making weight for the first time on Thursday, especially for the guys who are cutting. It's a fairly quick turnaround because of the tournament on Saturday.
"But some of our JV guys, even though it's their first year in the varsity lineup, they've been working with some talented kids like Blake Liebe, Nate Curry, Bradyn Barclay. So I always feel like they are fully prepared."
Millard South won the Invitational with 336.5 points. Underwood was third with 139.5. Heelan finished in seventh with 102 points.
Bishop Heelan's week has been a grind, but a good grind. After wrestling in three duals and picking up two wins on Tuesday, the Crusaders split their two duals on Thursday before wrestling at SB-L's tournament on Saturday.
For the Crusaders, it was a conclusion of a long but good opening week.
"Our younger guys stepped up and responded very well and our guys that we were wondering how their season would start, they came out with a bang and wrestled well," Heelan co-head coach Jordan Langley said. "I think we had over half of our team finishing higher than what they were seeded at. We have a lot of older guys that have done a good job leading and keeping the pace up.
"Now we will go just on Saturday this upcoming week so it will be nice to work on the stuff from this week. It's good getting these matches in and giving them the chance to compete."
Sioux Center finished in fourth with 126 points, Spencer had 119.5 points for fifth and Akron-Westfield was sixth with 105. Kingsley-Pierson was eighth with 96 points, Storm Lake 10th with 68, Lawton-Bronson 11th with 63 and East had 51 points for 12th.
Even though the Warriors finished in second place, SB-L didn't have an individual champion at the tournament. But they did have four runners-up - Ty Koedam (126 pounds), Isaac Bryan (145), Jack Gaukel (152) and Garrett McHugh (170).
Noah Parmelee (120) and Hunter Steffens (132) each finished in third place and Tyler Schnenkelberg (160) finished fourth.
"It's going to take a heck of a day to finish ahead of Millard South. They are a quality program. It's one of the great things about them coming here, all of our kids have an opportunity to wrestle them, along with others, and you get a true measuring stick of where you are at," Koedam said. "Underwood is always in the hunt in 1A at state and brings a decent amount of talent. Both programs' kids are fighters and get in there and bang and that's a huge element you have to be prepared for at the end of the season. The more times early where we can find out where we stand with that, the more improvements we can make week-to-week."
Ty Koedam won his first two matches by fall before getting pinned by in the 126-pound championship match by Millard South's Conor Knopick.
In the 145-pound match, Millard South's Tyler Antoniak, who went undefeated last season as a sophomore and is being recruited by Minnesota, got a takedown late in the first period and was up 3-0 going into the third on Bryan, who got an early escape in the third.
Stalling on Antoniak gave Bryan another point with 25 seconds left and Bryan got in on a single leg 10 seconds later. Bryan tried to sweep the other leg but Antoniak stayed up long enough to hold on for the 3-2 victory.
"Isaac is a grinder and he's not going to back down from anybody," Koedam said. "One of the things I like about that match, Isaac kept going and going. Isaac was the one that was taking the steps forward and being physical. A lot of kids when they are tested like that, which 15 seconds left, are going to try something silly for the takedown, but he went after a legit takedown and he almost got it. I think he views himself as being right there with him and now he knows what he has to do a little better to beat that kid the next time or guys like him."
Gaukel won his first two matches by fall and dropped a tight 3-2 decision to Millard South's Scott Robertson for the title.
The Crusaders were led by Mitchell Joines, who won the 170-pound bracket by pinning McHugh in 2:38.
Ethan DeLeon, who qualified for state as a freshman last season, finished in third place at 145. He lost his semifinal match to Bryan and then had back-to-back pins to finish in third. He is one of the four state qualifiers Heelan has back, along with Joines, sophomore Jahluv Buckhanan and junior Jake McGowan. Buckhanan and McGowan were both unable to wrestle on Saturday.
"Ethan had some tough battles this week. Two of his losses came at 152 this week and we bumped him up to get him ready for the state tournament," Langley said. "We are looking to get him in those matches before the postseason. Jake will be back this week and we will see good things out of him this upcoming weekend."
Ethan Gilmore (138) and Liam Cleary (182) each added fourth-place finishes for the Crusaders.
Freshman Sir Brandon Watts dropped an 8-6 sudden victory to Underwood's Maddox Nelson in the first round but bounced back and pinned his next three opponents, all in the first round, to finish in seventh.
"He's doing a great job for us as a freshman. In due time, he will come to light. He's one of those kids, he's made a few freshman mistakes and it cost him some losses," Langley said. "Once he gets those mistakes out of the way. He's going to be a part of our success this season."
