Sergeant Bluff-Luton finishes 2nd at own Invite, Heelan comes in 7th

For the Crusaders, it was a conclusion of a long but good opening week.

"Our younger guys stepped up and responded very well and our guys that we were wondering how their season would start, they came out with a bang and wrestled well," Heelan co-head coach Jordan Langley said. "I think we had over half of our team finishing higher than what they were seeded at. We have a lot of older guys that have done a good job leading and keeping the pace up.

"Now we will go just on Saturday this upcoming week so it will be nice to work on the stuff from this week. It's good getting these matches in and giving them the chance to compete."

Sioux Center finished in fourth with 126 points, Spencer had 119.5 points for fifth and Akron-Westfield was sixth with 105. Kingsley-Pierson was eighth with 96 points, Storm Lake 10th with 68, Lawton-Bronson 11th with 63 and East had 51 points for 12th.

Even though the Warriors finished in second place, SB-L didn't have an individual champion at the tournament. But they did have four runners-up - Ty Koedam (126 pounds), Isaac Bryan (145), Jack Gaukel (152) and Garrett McHugh (170).

Noah Parmelee (120) and Hunter Steffens (132) each finished in third place and Tyler Schnenkelberg (160) finished fourth.