Sergeant Bluff-Luton finishes third at The Arena Invite, Noah Parmelee pulls off major upset

“The great thing is, we found out where we were at in week two. Next week we find out where we are at week three. That’s the element of wrestling that is great, every Saturday we get a challenge. So we will keep climbing mountains or keep skimming the lake.”

Bishop Heelan finished in eighth-place with 78.5 points and had one champion as Mitchell Joines won the 170-pound bracket.

Spirit Lake-Park was in ninth with 59.5 points and South Sioux was right behind the Indians with 52 points.

This is usually the weekend of the Council Bluffs Clash but it was canceled due to COVID-19. Many of the teams then came to Sioux City for Saturday’s Arena Sports Academy Invitational.

“I want to thank The Arena to make sure this was possible,” Koedam said. “It was nice that they stepped up and decided to continue to bring more wrestling to Sioux City. There were teams that had never been to Sioux City before. The venue was cool, the competition was great. We hope from an Arena perspective that these things continue.”

The Warriors finished in third place despite not having an individual champion. SB-L did have three wrestlers compete for a title — Noah Parmelee at 120, Isaac Bryan at 145 and Jack Gaukel at 152.