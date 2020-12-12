Sergeant Bluff-Luton finishes third at The Arena Invite, Noah Parmelee pulls off major upset

SIOUX CITY — On Saturday, a number of teams that were at the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Invitational were back for The Arena Sports Academy Invitational at the Long Lines Family Rec Center.
Back were Millard South (Neb.), Underwood and Bishop Heelan along with Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Those teams were joined by Fort Dodge, Grand Island (Neb.) and Glenwood along with local schools South Sioux and Spirit Lake Park.
Just like last week, Millard South won the tournament, this time with 308.5 points.
SB-L and Fort Dodge were battling for second going into the final consolation matches when the Dodgers, a top-10 Class 3A team, pulled away for second place with 216.5 points.
The Warriors were still able to hold off a strong Grand Island team, which was ranked No. 2 in the NEwrestle.com’s preseason Class A rankings.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton, who is ranked third in Class 2A, finished in third with 157.5 points, ahead of Grand Island’s 112.5 points.
“My high school football coach always used to ask us ‘Are you happy when you won?’ and we would say yes. ‘Are you satisfied?’ and we would answer no. I am happy with how the guys did today but satisfied, no,” SB-L coach Clint Koedam said. “We’ve always got mountains to climb. The frustration of this weekend is we didn’t finish our last couple of rounds the way we normally do. Some of that was the level of competition but it’s been a long week of five days of practice and I feel we were a little lethargic toward the of the day.
“The great thing is, we found out where we were at in week two. Next week we find out where we are at week three. That’s the element of wrestling that is great, every Saturday we get a challenge. So we will keep climbing mountains or keep skimming the lake.”
Bishop Heelan finished in eighth-place with 78.5 points and had one champion as Mitchell Joines won the 170-pound bracket.
Spirit Lake-Park was in ninth with 59.5 points and South Sioux was right behind the Indians with 52 points.
This is usually the weekend of the Council Bluffs Clash but it was canceled due to COVID-19. Many of the teams then came to Sioux City for Saturday’s Arena Sports Academy Invitational.
“I want to thank The Arena to make sure this was possible,” Koedam said. “It was nice that they stepped up and decided to continue to bring more wrestling to Sioux City. There were teams that had never been to Sioux City before. The venue was cool, the competition was great. We hope from an Arena perspective that these things continue.”
The Warriors finished in third place despite not having an individual champion. SB-L did have three wrestlers compete for a title — Noah Parmelee at 120, Isaac Bryan at 145 and Jack Gaukel at 152.
“Of all the guys that really stepped up their performance, Noah really put together an excellent tournament,” Koedam said. “I know he fell short in the title but (Fort Dodge’s Lane Cowell) had to earn every point that he got. A lot of scrabbles in that match. Noah deserves some props.”
Parmelee wrestled a tight match with Cowell, who is ranked No. 4 in 4A, but Cowell won by a 7-4 decision.
The runner-up finish was a step up for Parmelee, though, after finishing in third place last week.
"I think this tournament went well. I got some upsets in some tough matches," Parmelee. "We go to these tournaments because we want to compete. We want good competition and I felt like I got that today. Last week, I was coming off an injury (to end last season) and I was rusty. I got back into the swing of things, knocked some rust off and I think I will come back stronger next week."
Parmelee made it to finals after he pulled off maybe the biggest upset of the day.
The SB-L junior faced Millard South's Caleb Coyle, an Oregon State recruit, in the semifinals.
Parmelee pushed the pace early, which lead to a takedown and a 2-0 lead. Coyle got an escape in the second but Parmelee got the point back in the third.
Coyle did get a takedown in the third to tie it and the match went into overtime with neither wrestler scoring. Coyle got out in the second overtime but a locked hands call on him kept the match tied at 4-4 in the third overtime, forcing the ultimate tiebreaker.
Parmelee started in the down position and got out to claim the 5-4 victory to upset Coyle.
"Everyone told me who he was but I kept to myself, thinking we are both 120-pounders and I have the same strengths as he does and I got the job done," Parmelee said. "Funny story, this week in practice we worked 30-second overtime matches almost every day. So I think I came in prepared for that one. He's a real tough kid and hopefully, I see him later on."
For the second-straight week, SB-L's Isaac Bryan wrestled Millard South's Tyler Antoniak for the 145-pound title. Last week Bryan fell just short of the upset. After a tight first period, Antoniak was able to get the pin in 2:46 for the title.
SB-L's Jack Gaukel took on Millard South's Scott Robertson for the 152-pound title for the second-straight week. Robertson got the win last week with a takedown in the third period. On Saturday, Gaukel once again took an early lead but Robertson came back and got the pin in 4:29 for the victory.
Cam Keokenchahn (113), Marcus Headid (138), Garrett McHugh (170) and Cale Clausen (195) all finished in fifth place for SB-L.
Joines dominated his bracket for the second-straight week to win the 170 title. He won his first two matches by fall and then defeated South Sioux's Caleb Kriens by a 25-7 tech fall in the championship match.
Joines was hoping to face either Council Bluffs St. Albert's Cael McLaren or Fort Dodge's Tucker Pederson, both of whom are ranked, but neither wrestled at Saturday's tournament.
"There was some tough competition I was hoping to see but didn't end up wrestling, but I still ended up wrestling some pretty good guys and I feel good about the tournament overall," Joines said. "It feels good but I have to get back to it on Monday and have some things to work on. "I have to work on my cardio, my gas tank, keeping my technique crisp when I am tired. Feels good to get a victory but I am focused on getting better as much as possible this next week."
