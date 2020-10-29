Sergeant Bluff-Luton football preps for Webster City's single-wing offense

On the season, Tyler Smith has completed 70.6 percent of his passes (113-of-160) for 1,655 yards, 21 touchdowns and only three interceptions. Helt has rushed for 837 yards and 13 touchdowns on 113 carries, a 7.4 yards per carry average.

Tyler Smith has spread the ball around evenly as three players have 25 or more receptions and four players with 200 or more yards receiving. Ashton VerDoorn has 29 receptions for 458 yards and five touchdowns and Helt has 28 receptions for 338 yards and five scores. Jacob Imming has 25 receptions for 418 yards and seven touchdowns and Tyler Schenkelberg has 208 yards receiving.

"They are a hard defense to game-plan for," Justin Smith said. "We have six games of film and five of those, they had different game-plans. They just match what their opponents do. It might take a few adjustments. They are a very good defense. They are not very big but are really aggressive and really physical."

The physical Lynx defense has only allowed more than 20 points once this season and that was last week in the 41-29 win over Mason City, a team that only scored seven points in the first meeting between the two on Sept. 25.

The Lynx defense has recovered nine fumbles this season by eight different players and they also have eight interceptions, three by Tyler Olsen.