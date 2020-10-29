Sergeant Bluff-Luton football preps for Webster City's single-wing offense

After ending the regular season with a mistake-filled loss to Spencer, Sergeant Bluff-Luton played basically a squeaky clean game in last week's playoff game against Denison-Schleswig with a 44-14 victory.
The Warriors need to continue to play that disciplined style on both sides of the ball for the round-of-16 playoff game at Webster City on Friday. Webster City has forced 17 turnovers this season and the Lynx single-wing offense takes advantage of out-of-position players.
"(Staying disciplined) is exactly what it comes down to and they make it tough," SB-L coach Justin Smith said. "That single-wing, spinner offense, you have to stay disciplined, do your job and look past all of the distractions they give you. Ignore what they try to get you to look at so you have a chance to slow them down."
Sergeant Bluff-Luton goes into Friday's game at 6-2. Webster City is 8-0 on the season. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. in Webster City.
Offensively, the 44 points were about on par with what the Warriors have been scoring this season. It was SB-L's fifth game of scoring more than 40 points.
The Warriors were well-balanced like they have been throughout the season. Tyler Smith passed the ball 11 times and Kaden Helt ran nine times. The Warriors ran the ball 20 total times and threw 13 total passes.
On the season, Tyler Smith has completed 70.6 percent of his passes (113-of-160) for 1,655 yards, 21 touchdowns and only three interceptions. Helt has rushed for 837 yards and 13 touchdowns on 113 carries, a 7.4 yards per carry average.
Tyler Smith has spread the ball around evenly as three players have 25 or more receptions and four players with 200 or more yards receiving. Ashton VerDoorn has 29 receptions for 458 yards and five touchdowns and Helt has 28 receptions for 338 yards and five scores. Jacob Imming has 25 receptions for 418 yards and seven touchdowns and Tyler Schenkelberg has 208 yards receiving.
"They are a hard defense to game-plan for," Justin Smith said. "We have six games of film and five of those, they had different game-plans. They just match what their opponents do. It might take a few adjustments. They are a very good defense. They are not very big but are really aggressive and really physical."
The physical Lynx defense has only allowed more than 20 points once this season and that was last week in the 41-29 win over Mason City, a team that only scored seven points in the first meeting between the two on Sept. 25.
The Lynx defense has recovered nine fumbles this season by eight different players and they also have eight interceptions, three by Tyler Olsen.
Jamin Stuhr has 43 tackles, four sacks and six tackles for loss and Jack Van Diest has 28 tackles, 6.5 for a loss. Trey Mathis leads the Lynx with 49.5 tackles.
"They are really physical. They hit you hard and get penetration quickly," Justin Smith said. "If you don't slow that down, it's a matter of focusing on the details and the things that turn into big plays."
Webster City is on a roll offensively, scoring at least 40 points in each of the last four games thanks to its single-wing ground game.
The Lynx have rushed for 2,799 yards this season for a 7.1 yards per carry average.
Mathis leads the team with 1,176 yards and 14 touchdowns and quarterback Chase Rattenborg has 711 yards and nine touchdowns. C.J. Hisler has 451 yards rushing and five scores.
"My assistant coaches have done a great job of coming up with a game-plan and running the scout team and have the guys get in and out of the huddle the way Webster City does," Justin Smith said. "They've done a really good job of preparing us for that and giving us a good look."
The Warriors have forced more fumbles than the Lynx with 13 and 12 different players have recovered a fumble.
Jason Dickson leads the Warriors with 14 tackles for a loss and has 29.5 total tackles. Jack Gaukel has 32 tackles, nine for a loss, and Jordan Hincapie has 23.5 tackles, 6.5 for a loss. Imming has a team-high 38 tackles.
