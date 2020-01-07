Sergeant Bluff-Luton girls basketball uses length, pressure to beat Dakota Valley

SERGEANT BLUFF -- The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School girls basketball team likes to play metro teams.
The Warriors beat Dakota Valley 52-35 on Tuesday in an interstate battle at Sergeant Bluff-Luton Elementary School.
SB-L has three wins so far in eight tries, all three coming against metro schools. The first one came against in a 57-46 win on Dec. 13 against North, then the Warriors upset East 75-62 on Dec. 20.
“It was a sloppy win, but it is a good win, and the girls keep fighting hard,” Warriors coach Joe Hardy said. “It’s very nice. Our girls want to compete at a very high level. I think a little bit of it is they know Dakota Valley, and they know how well Dakota Valley is coached. They know how hard Dakota Valley’s girls play.”
The big run for the Warriors came in the second half. The Panthers (4-3) went on a run that spanned for more than eight minutes in the second half, and in that span, SB-L outscored the Panthers 16-4.
The momentum really started to shift the Warriors’ way when Panthers junior Rachel Rosenquist had to exit the game with two fouls with 6 minutes, 43 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
SB-L outscored the Panthers 14-8 for the rest of the quarter and went on an 8-2 run immediately following Rosenquist’s second foul.
“Once our girls can get out and run with space and move, that’s when we play our best basketball,” Hardy said.
Chloe Black scored five points in that run while Emma Salker and Kenzie Foley each had four points in the run that allowed the Warriors to pull away.
Salker led the Warriors (3-5) with 14 points while Foley scored 12.
“It’s nice to get that first win since the holiday break,” Foley said. “You kind of get a little rusty … we came out strong and we came out as a team.”
The Warriors have had a rocky season so far, and an 0-3 start didn't help things. They lost on Friday to Western Christian, so it was nice for SB-L to get back on the winning side of the standings.
"It's nice to get a few of these midseason wins in just to kind of know you can do it," Foley said. "It's possible to get it done. It's fun to play well against the better teams."
Hardy said that the Warriors worked on two things over the holiday break, which lasted exactly two weeks. The first priority was to finish around the rim and make their free throws.
The Warriors did well with that, as they went 11-for-17 from the line, and with the Warriors bringing in several offensive rebounds, there were plenty of chances to get high percentage shots.
“It’s not like we don’t get good shots,” Hardy said. “The bunnies and the free throws, we keep working on. Bunnies and free throws, every coach just bats their head against the wall about that, but we’re playing hard. They’re starting to play fast, and they’re starting to enjoy playing.”
The other thing that the Warriors honed in on during the two-week hiatus - helpside defense. The Warriors had 14 steals and forced the Panthers to several turnovers.
“I did like our helpside defense, it was good today,” Hardy said. “I don’t know how many steals, how many backside steals we had, but we got a lot.”
The length -- especially of Foley at 6-foot, Salker and Madison Hardy at 5-foot-11, then Payton Hardy at 5-10 -- frustrated the Panthers the entire night.
Coach Tammy Lilly knew that the Panthers didn’t have anything to equate for SB-L’s length.
“We had too many turnovers and didn’t do well on the defensive rebounds,” Lilly said. “We gave up way too many offensive opportunities and putbacks. On some possessions, they got three, four chances and the size difference that we have, it’s hard to tackle that.”
The Panthers have seen that type of pressure, but they couldn’t handle SB-L’s length.
“We haven’t seen anybody nearly as long and athletic as Sergeant Bluff,” Lilly said. “Credit to them, they did a great job tonight with their athleticism and that gave us some issues. We did work on what they were going to do, but it’s just hard to replicate that.”
Rylee Rosenquist led the Panthers with 13 points.