SERGEANT BLUFF -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton bounced back from a loss against Cherokee on Monday and as the Warriors cruised past North 60-27 on Thursday.
The Warriors improved to 10-8 overall with the win. North fell to 0-17 on the season.
For SB-L, Kenzie Foley had a double-double with 13 points and 16 rebounds. Abby Wisecup had 14 points and four assists and Emma Salker had 13 points. Madeline Logansen had six rebounds and four steals.
For North, Hailee Enoch had eight points.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton won the junior varsity game 71-47. Addie Brown had 21 points.