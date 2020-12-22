Sergeant Bluff-Luton girls rally past Western Christian

SERGEANT BLUFF – A defensive switch allowed Sergeant Bluff-Luton to rally past Western Christian 51-47 in girls basketball action here Monday night.

SB-L went to a 1-3-1 zone in the second half that seemed to baffle Western after it came out firing in the opening two quarters.

The comeback victory improved Sergeant Bluff-Luton to 4-1 overall. Western Christian slipped to 2-6 with its fifth straight loss.

Western, though, had the upper hand for three quarters. The Wolfpack splashed five 3-pointers in the first quarter and had a 30-15 lead with just over three minutes left in the half.

SB-L outscored the Wolfpack 10-2 in the final 2:38 of the half, cutting it to 32-25. Then, after switching to the zone, allowed just 15 points the entire second half.

“They were knocking down some shots and kind of running us off the floor in the first half,” SB-L Coach Joe Hardy said. “The kids played hard the whole game and rebounded in the second half. We kind of slowed them down with a 1-3-1 zone and the tide started to turn our way and we started making open shots.”

Still trailing 38-34 heading into the fourth quarter, the Warriors made 5 of 8 shots and 6 of 7 free throws in the final eight minutes.