Sergeant Bluff-Luton girls rally past Western Christian

SERGEANT BLUFF – A defensive switch allowed Sergeant Bluff-Luton to rally past Western Christian 51-47 in girls basketball action here Monday night.
SB-L went to a 1-3-1 zone in the second half that seemed to baffle Western after it came out firing in the opening two quarters.
The comeback victory improved Sergeant Bluff-Luton to 4-1 overall. Western Christian slipped to 2-6 with its fifth straight loss.
Western, though, had the upper hand for three quarters. The Wolfpack splashed five 3-pointers in the first quarter and had a 30-15 lead with just over three minutes left in the half.
SB-L outscored the Wolfpack 10-2 in the final 2:38 of the half, cutting it to 32-25. Then, after switching to the zone, allowed just 15 points the entire second half.
“They were knocking down some shots and kind of running us off the floor in the first half,” SB-L Coach Joe Hardy said. “The kids played hard the whole game and rebounded in the second half. We kind of slowed them down with a 1-3-1 zone and the tide started to turn our way and we started making open shots.”
Still trailing 38-34 heading into the fourth quarter, the Warriors made 5 of 8 shots and 6 of 7 free throws in the final eight minutes.
They tied it at 42-42 on a conventional 3-point play by Emma Salker with 3:53 left. Salker, who registered a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds, gave SB-L its first lead on a putback at the 2:20 mark.
Neither team scored again until two free throws by Katelyn Sale with 48.3 seconds left. Western’s Lydia Van Kley canned a 3-pointer with 24 ticks left, but Salker was fouled and made both free throws 12 seconds later.
Western Christian’s final possession ended when Nya Lul blocked a shot and Payton Hardy iced the win with a free throw in the final second.
“The kids stepped up and played hard,” Coach Hardy said. “One of our starters is out with the flu and I thought the other girls really stepped up and contributed and did a great job of hustling, being smart with the basketball and being competitive.”
Payton Hardy chipped in 14 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double of her own. Van Kley led Western with 14 points.
“We shot the ball really confidently in the first half, they kind of pressed us and played man-to-man and we got some great looks and dribble drive action,” Western Christian Coach Justin Negen said. “They went to the 1-3-1 zone and they’re good at it, they’re long and athletic. There’s a simple stat. They got 16 offensive rebounds and we have to do a better job of knowing how to check out and go get the basketball.
“Credit to them, they made the halftime adjustment. We’re a young group, so the experience factor in those games is really important. We just said to the kids, be willing to be coachable and keep learning the game step by step.”
