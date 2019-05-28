SIOUX CITY — The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School girls soccer team saw seven different players score on Tuesday, as the Warriors took care of Missouri Valley 10-0 in a Class 1A-Region 1 quarterfinal at Memorial Field.
The match lasted 65 minutes, 52 seconds of a scheduled 80-minute match.
With the win, the Warriors will face Bishop Heelan at 6 p.m. Friday at Memorial Field in a semifinal contest. More on that later.
Abby Wisecup and Linkynn Garrett were the lone member of the Warriors (9-5) who scored twice in the match.
Warriors coach Emily Hartman said it’s not uncommon for the team to have multiple players score a goal.
“If I were to look on QuikStats, we have a variety of girls who score goals,” Hartman said. “It’s on any given night, whether it’s against a team like (Missouri Valley) or another team. There’s not just one girl who is the goal scorer.”
Wisecup’s first goal came with 18:15 left in the first half on a corner kick. Junior Jordan Trover sent the corner kick to the far, right-hand side of the goal, and Wisecup ran up and headed the ball into a wide-open goal.
“That was just a great kick by Jordan,” Wisecup said.
That goal put the Warriors up 3-0 at that point.
In the second half, Abby Freeman found Wisecup in the middle of the pitch, and Wisecup found the top left part of the goal to put SB-L up 7-0.
“Me and her just work really well together,” Wisecup said. “We’ve been playing together since we were four (years old). It was really fun to get that pass from her and to finish it.”
Wisecup also had an assist to the team’s first goal of the night, which was made by freshman Daniela Rodriguez. That score came in the 12th minute.
“I think (tonight) was a really good confidence booster for us going into Heelan,” Wisecup said. “It’s good to know that we are capable. We can pass the ball just as well as Heelan can, no matter how good they are.”
Rodriguez then assisted on the Warriors’ second goal of the night and was Garrett’s first.
Brooklyn Huberty and Katie Sale ended the first half with goals.
Huberty’s goal — that came 16:54 left before halftime — was set up when one of the Missouri Valley players tried to kick the ball out of the box, but it went straight to Huberty where she took care of business.
Sale, who is also a freshman, scored with 5:58 remaining in the first half.
Before Freeman assisted on Wisecup’s first goal, she started the second-half scoring with a goal similar to Huberty’s 77 seconds in.
Garrett then scored after a few pinball-like touches with 30:48 left in the half.
Trover earned the penultimate goal with a shot from the 20-yard-line football marker, then Riley McHugh-Hoskins ended it with a shot from about 10 yards farther.
The Warriors didn’t have a whole lot of trouble despite the Lady Reds (2-11) putting eight to nine players on defense.
“My girls worked really well on offense together,” Hartman said. “We did what we needed to do.”
The Warriors had 38 shots on goal and 16 additional shots that were not on goal.
The Lady Reds had two shots on goal, but both were caught by Warriors goalkeeper Jenna Ryan.
After the game, Hartman pulled her team together and had one message: Start preparing for the Crusaders starting with Wednesday’s practice.
The Crusaders defeated the Warriors, 2-1, in an MRAC match on April 17. Huberty scored SB-L’s lone goal.
“It’s right there in our reach, and they need to be ready to play that team,” Hartman said. “I want them to not come in there and play tired or sleepy because this was a sleepier game. It would be nice to have a little bit more intensity going into Heelan.”