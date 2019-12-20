Sergeant Bluff-Luton girls upset No. 11 Sioux City East

SERGEANT BLUFF -- Joe Hardy knows that the Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School girls basketball team is still a work in progress, and he believed the team played together better than any other game so far this season.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton went on a 14-4 run in the second quarter that helped the Warriors propel to a 75-62 win over East on Friday at Sergeant Bluff-Luton Elementary School.

“I think the girls are finally starting to play together,” Hardy said. “The girls aren’t turning the ball over as much. When you introduce two sophomores and a freshman into the starting lineup, it just takes time. By no means are we a finished product. I think have a long ways to go, but I think the girls are starting to believe.”

The team is still getting to know each other as well from a basketball standpoint. The Warriors haven’t had as much practice time, as the Warriors volleyball team went on a state championship run that overlapped into the first week of practice.

Once the Warriors’ volleyball season completed with a championship win over Western Dubuque, those who played volleyball -- and there were several -- had little time to trade in the volleyball for a basketball.

Hardy knew the transition was going to take time, and he now sees it coming together.