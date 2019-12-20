Sergeant Bluff-Luton girls upset No. 11 Sioux City East

SERGEANT BLUFF -- Joe Hardy knows that the Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School girls basketball team is still a work in progress, and he believed the team played together better than any other game so far this season.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton went on a 14-4 run in the second quarter that helped the Warriors propel to a 75-62 win over East on Friday at Sergeant Bluff-Luton Elementary School.
“I think the girls are finally starting to play together,” Hardy said. “The girls aren’t turning the ball over as much. When you introduce two sophomores and a freshman into the starting lineup, it just takes time. By no means are we a finished product. I think have a long ways to go, but I think the girls are starting to believe.”
The team is still getting to know each other as well from a basketball standpoint. The Warriors haven’t had as much practice time, as the Warriors volleyball team went on a state championship run that overlapped into the first week of practice.
Once the Warriors’ volleyball season completed with a championship win over Western Dubuque, those who played volleyball -- and there were several -- had little time to trade in the volleyball for a basketball.
Hardy knew the transition was going to take time, and he now sees it coming together.
“We have athletes, and we just have to get them to play together,” Hardy said. “I think they’re catching up. Our shooting is still a little bit rough. We just haven’t had the ball in our hands long enough.”
Chloe Black started the 14-4 run with a floater in the paint, then Kenzie Foley hit a 3-pointer to cut the Black Raiders’ lead to three.
Maddie Hinkel hit a corner 3-pointer on the Warriors’ next possession after East’s Katlynn Tucker responded with points in the paint.
Emma Christensen tied the game at 32-32 with a shot fake that allowed her to make a long 2-pointer just inside the arc, and the Warriors took the lead with another Black floater with 20 seconds remaining in the half.
The Black Raiders, however, briefly took back the lead after a 3-point play by Kennedy McCloy, but SB-L took the lead for good on another basket by Black as she split the Black Raiders’ zone defense.
“Credit to Sergeant Bluff for making the shots that they did,” East coach Brian Drent said. “They shot an incredibly high percentage. We were not good defensively, and even though we forced tough shots, they were able to make them. We have to get better.”
The Warriors then went on a little 9-0 run in the third quarter that created even more distance between the two metro teams.
Black, Christensen and Hinkel all made shots in that run while Emma Salker made two free throws. Salker and Hinkel were the two most frequent visitors for the Warriors, as both made five free throws.
Hinkel led the Warriors with 16 points, and nine of them came in the first half.
“This is such a huge win, and we were so excited for this game coming into tonight,” Hinkel said. “We needed a big win and we were able to knock them off.”
Foley scored 12 points, and Payton Hardy scored 11 points.
Drent didn’t make any schematic changes at halftime, but he admitted something changed.
“I honestly don’t know what changed,” Drent said. “Maybe it was fatigue, that might have been a factor. Maybe we didn’t play the right people. We tried to stick to the game plan, and they just made more shots than what we did. We did exactly what we were trying to do and what we’ve been doing the first six games.”
Nyamer Diew led the Black Raiders with 25 points while Tucker made three 3s en route to a 13-point game.