Sergeant Bluff-Luton girls use length, pressure to beat Dakota Valley

“Once our girls can get out and run with space and move, that’s when we play our best basketball,” Hardy said.

Chloe Black scored five points in that run while Emma Salker and Kenzie Foley each had four points in the run that allowed the Warriors to pull away.

Salker led the Warriors (3-5) with 14 points while Foley scored 12.

“It’s nice to get that first win since the holiday break,” Foley said. “You kind of get a little rusty … we came out strong and we came out as a team.”

The Warriors have had a rocky season so far, and an 0-3 start didn't help things. They lost on Friday to Western Christian, so it was nice for SB-L to get back on the winning side of the standings.

"It's nice to get a few of these midseason wins in just to kind of know you can do it," Foley said. "It's possible to get it done. It's fun to play well against the better teams."

Hardy said that the Warriors worked on two things over the holiday break, which lasted exactly two weeks. The first priority was to finish around the rim and make their free throws.