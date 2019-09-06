SERGEANT BLUFF -- After suffering a lopsided loss to Lewis Central last week, Sergeant Bluff-Luton bounced back in impressive fashion on Friday.
The 10th-ranked Warriors jumped out to a two-score lead early against Harlan, a team receiving votes in the Class 3A poll, and kept a decent lead for most of the game, picking up a 47-27 victory over the Cyclones as Sergeant Bluff-Luton evens its record at 1-1.
SB-L went 8- yards on the opening drive and quarterback Daniel Wright hit Carter Schumacher for the touchdown pass to finish the drive.
The Warriors then recovered a fumble and went on 14-0 when Jorma Schwedler scored on a two-yard touchdown run.
Then it was Harlan's turn to take advantage of an SB-L fumble and then scored to cut the lead in half.
Facing fourth down on the next possession, Wright hit Deric Fitzgerald for a 23-yard touchdown to put SB-L up 20-7 with 6:27 left in the half.
The Warriors added one more score before the half as Wright hit Jacob Imming for a 30-yard scoring streak as the Warriors went into halftime with a 27-7 advantage.
Harlan got a long touchdown run on a fourth down play to cut into SB-L's lead again but the Warriors answered when Ashton VerDoorn took the kickoff all the way back for a touchdown.
Schwedler later added another rushing touchdown for a 40-14 lead. Austin Freiberg blocked a Harlan punt and returned it for a touchdown as the Warriors took a 47-14 lead with 1:51 left in the third quarter.
Harlan did score a couple of time, the last one was a touchdown with 6:25 to go, but the Warriors built too big of a lead to overcome in the 47-27 victory.
Schwedler finished with 92 yards on 18 carries and Wright was 22-of-28 passing for 221 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Schumacher caught six passes for 78 yards and a score and Fitzgerald hauled in six catches for 72 yards and a score.
Defensively for the Warriors, Cory Bates had 10 tackles. Spencer Kleene and Imming each had two tackles for loss and Kleene forced a fumble and had a sack. Hayden Sweum intercepted a pass.