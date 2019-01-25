SIOUX CITY -- It’s been a history-making week for the Sergeant Bluff-Luton boys basketball team.
The red-hot Warriors not only won picked up what is believed to be the first win at East in school history Friday night, but knocked the Black Raiders from the ranks of the unbeatens, 82-75.
Briar Cliff University recruit Conner Groves scored 29 points, nailing five 3-pointers in the first half to give SB-L the surge it needed to eventually hold on for its ninth win in its last 10 games.
“It’s great to get a win on their home court, especially my senior year,” Groves said. “It’s been a long time, I’m not sure they even have. As a senior, one of the only things I wanted was to get a win on that court.”
Sergeant Bluff-Luton, ranked No. 8 in Iowa Class 3A, also won at Bishop Heelan on Tuesday, its first win ever at ‘The Pit.’
“I’m so proud of our players and some other people, too,” SB-L Coach Adam Vander Schaaf said. “Our scout team has done an amazing job the last couple days getting us ready. Same for my assistant coaches, they’ve really been working with these guys and worked hard to get this prep right.
“We needed to do a better job on (Aidan) Vanderloo because he had torched us so much the first time. Our fans were amazing, too. So those are three groups I’d like to thank.”
Class 4A No. 3 East (12-1) escaped with a 74-73 victory on Dec. 14 at Sergeant Bluff. Aidan Vanderloo fired in a career-high 36 in that contest.
Vanderloo finished with 26 in this one, including 11 in the fourth quarter when East trimmed a 14-point deficit to one. After the early going, the Black Raiders never tied or took the lead, but had a chance with 1:40 left when Vanderloo missed a 3-point shot.
“Give Sergeant Bluff all the credit, especially in the first half they outplayed us in every aspect,” East Coach Ras Vanderloo said. “They were the aggressor. We try to pride ourselves on being the aggressor but they definitely were in the first half.
“We were down 10 most of the game but made a great comeback late in the game and had a chance to take the lead. But give them all the credit, they outplayed us.”
Groves scored eight straight points in the first quarter, staking the Warriors to a 16-6 lead. East came back to within 18-12 at the quarter break, but SB-L stayed aggressive and took a 39-29 advantage on a 3-pointer with one second left in the half by Daniel Wright.
A buzzer-beater by Groves at the third-quarter buzzer made it 55-43 in favor of the Warriors. SB-L’s biggest lead was 59-45 one minute into the fourth quarter.
Vanderloo scored five points on a conventional 3-point play and two free throws after a technical foul on the Warriors with 2:07 left in the game. That pulled East within 72-71 and the Black Raiders had a chance to go in front at the 1:40 mark but missed.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (12-3) converted 12 of 15 free throws in the fourth quarter. Wright finished with 18 points, Jake Layman 17 points and 10 rebounds and Sam DeMoss 11 points.
For East, Sayvion Armstrong chipped in 13 points and Javonte Keck 12.
“The momentum changed right at the end and crowd was going crazy so we had to show a lot of fight, make some big free throws and take care of the ball,” Vander Schaaf said. “We’ve been in that situation before and things didn’t go our way. But we fought off the rally. We have a tough group of kids who know how to win and did a nice job.”