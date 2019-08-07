{{featured_button_text}}

Sergeant Bluff-Luton had five players named to the Missouri River Athletic Conference softball first team and North was right behind the Warriors with four players named to the first team. East had two players named tot he first team and Bishop Heelan had one player on the first team.

FIRST TEAM

Pitcher

Chasity Johnson, senior, East - Johnson pitched the second-most innings and had the third-most wins in the MRAC. She finished with a 16-9 record with 169 2/3 innings pitched. She struck out 131 batters and had a 3.01 ERA.

Hailey Hoogers, senior, North - Hoogers had the most innings pitched, the most wins and the most strikeouts in the MRAC. She finished with 171 strikeouts in 178 1/3 innings to go along with only 18 walks. She finished with a 20-9 record with a 2.04 ERA and opponents only batted .214 against her.

Kenzie Foley, junior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton - Foley finished with the best ERA and the second-most wins in the MRAC. She had a 1.54 ERA and finished with a 19-5 record. She had 131 strikeouts in 145 1/3 innigns and she held opponents to a .162 batting average.

Catcher

Emma Christensen, junior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton - Christensen had the most runs scored in the MRAC. The catcher finished with 51 runs scored and she tied for the third-most doubles with 11. Christensen finished with three home runs, 27 RBIs, a .408 batting average and a .608 slugging percentage. She also had 13 stolen bases.

Infield

Katlynn Tucker, junior, East - Tucker scored 24 runs and finished with eight doubles, 17 RBIs and a .324 batting average. She had the second-most stolen bases in the MRAC with 21.

Kylie Eickholt, senior, North - Eickholt finished with 24 runs scored, eight doubles, 17 RBIs and a .388 average.

Chloe Black, junior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton - Black finished with the second-most RBIs in the MRAC with 33. She scored 39 times and stole 12 bases. Her .416 batting average was the third best in the MRAC.

Madelyn Mogensen, senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton - Mogensen led the MRAC with 51 RBIs. She tied for the third-most doubles with 11 and finished with 26 runs and four home runs. She batted .372.

Outfield

Isabelle Hesse, sophomore, North - Hesse scored 20 runs, had 19 RBIs, stole 10 bases and batted .330.

Kenley Meis, eighth grade, Heelan - Meis finished with 20 runs scored, 15 RBIs and a .364 batting average.

Whitney Schlotfeldt, junior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton - Schlotfeldt batted .324 and scored 30 runs. She finished with 20 RBIs.

Utility

Caitlyn Jones, senior, C.B. Thomas Jefferson

MacKayla Black, freshman, North - Black scored 27 runs, drove in 17 runs and batted .340.

SECOND TEAM

Pitchers

Holly Hansen, eight grade, C.B. Abraham Lincoln

Riley Plantenberg, senior, Bishop Heelan

Emily Persinger, junior, West

Catcher

Madi Van Dyke, junior, East

Infield

Olivia O'Brien, sophomore, North

Courtney Johnson, sophomore, North

Ellie Gengler, sophomore, Bishop Heelan

Kylie Kerr, sophomore, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Outfield

Josie Blake, junior, East

Emma LaFleur, senior, Bishp Heelan

Hannah Belt, sophomore, C.B. Thomas Jefferson

Utility

Mariah Augustine, freshman, Bishop Heelan

Rilee Filip, senior, C.B Abraham Lincoln

