Sergeant Bluff-Luton had five players named to the Missouri River Athletic Conference softball first team and North was right behind the Warriors with four players named to the first team. East had two players named tot he first team and Bishop Heelan had one player on the first team.
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher
Chasity Johnson, senior, East - Johnson pitched the second-most innings and had the third-most wins in the MRAC. She finished with a 16-9 record with 169 2/3 innings pitched. She struck out 131 batters and had a 3.01 ERA.
Hailey Hoogers, senior, North - Hoogers had the most innings pitched, the most wins and the most strikeouts in the MRAC. She finished with 171 strikeouts in 178 1/3 innings to go along with only 18 walks. She finished with a 20-9 record with a 2.04 ERA and opponents only batted .214 against her.
Kenzie Foley, junior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton - Foley finished with the best ERA and the second-most wins in the MRAC. She had a 1.54 ERA and finished with a 19-5 record. She had 131 strikeouts in 145 1/3 innigns and she held opponents to a .162 batting average.
Catcher
Emma Christensen, junior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton - Christensen had the most runs scored in the MRAC. The catcher finished with 51 runs scored and she tied for the third-most doubles with 11. Christensen finished with three home runs, 27 RBIs, a .408 batting average and a .608 slugging percentage. She also had 13 stolen bases.
Infield
Katlynn Tucker, junior, East - Tucker scored 24 runs and finished with eight doubles, 17 RBIs and a .324 batting average. She had the second-most stolen bases in the MRAC with 21.
Kylie Eickholt, senior, North - Eickholt finished with 24 runs scored, eight doubles, 17 RBIs and a .388 average.
Chloe Black, junior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton - Black finished with the second-most RBIs in the MRAC with 33. She scored 39 times and stole 12 bases. Her .416 batting average was the third best in the MRAC.
Madelyn Mogensen, senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton - Mogensen led the MRAC with 51 RBIs. She tied for the third-most doubles with 11 and finished with 26 runs and four home runs. She batted .372.
Outfield
Isabelle Hesse, sophomore, North - Hesse scored 20 runs, had 19 RBIs, stole 10 bases and batted .330.
Kenley Meis, eighth grade, Heelan - Meis finished with 20 runs scored, 15 RBIs and a .364 batting average.
Whitney Schlotfeldt, junior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton - Schlotfeldt batted .324 and scored 30 runs. She finished with 20 RBIs.
Utility
Caitlyn Jones, senior, C.B. Thomas Jefferson
MacKayla Black, freshman, North - Black scored 27 runs, drove in 17 runs and batted .340.
SECOND TEAM
Pitchers
Holly Hansen, eight grade, C.B. Abraham Lincoln
Riley Plantenberg, senior, Bishop Heelan
Emily Persinger, junior, West
Catcher
Madi Van Dyke, junior, East
Infield
Olivia O'Brien, sophomore, North
Courtney Johnson, sophomore, North
Ellie Gengler, sophomore, Bishop Heelan
Kylie Kerr, sophomore, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Outfield
Josie Blake, junior, East
Emma LaFleur, senior, Bishp Heelan
Hannah Belt, sophomore, C.B. Thomas Jefferson
Utility
Mariah Augustine, freshman, Bishop Heelan
Rilee Filip, senior, C.B Abraham Lincoln